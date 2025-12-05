I’m A Celebrity fans declare Aitch their King of the Jungle after ‘lovely’ reunion with his sisters

I’m A Celebrity viewers have predicted Aitch will be crowned King of the Jungle this weekend after reuniting with his sisters.

The rapper enjoyed an emotional reunion with his sisters during tonight’s show (Friday, December 5).

Aitch reunited with his sisters (Credit: ITV)

Aitch reunites with his sisters on I’m A Celebrity

Tonight’s show saw the celebrities finally reunited with their families.

Tom Read Wilson was reunited with his mum, whilst Lisa Riley finally got to see her fiancé, Al.

However, it was Aitch reuniting with his sisters, Hattie and Gracie, that got viewers talking.

The star was reunited with them in camp, and they burst into song upon seeing him.

“We’ve missed you so much!” Gracie said as the siblings shared a hug and sat down to chat.

Aitch had a cuddle with his sisters (Credit: ITV)

‘Best day of my life’

Aitch gave his sisters a tour of camp and introduced them to camp life.

“We’re unbelievably proud of you,” Gracie told her brother later in the Bush Telegraph.

As they were about to leave, Gracie had one request for Aitch: “If you get voted out of the jungle, can you take me to Greggs?”

“Of course I could! I’ll take you anywhere you want,” Aitch said, giving his sister another hug.

“This is the best day of my life!” he declared as he had one final hug.

Fans are loving Aitch’s reunion with his sisters (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers crown Aitch their winner

After watching Aitch reunite with his sisters and seeing their bond, viewers declared the star their winner.

“Well I think this moment may have just sealed Aitch’s win [crying emojis],” one fan tweeted.

“I think Aitch has just sealed the win. Good lad,” another said.

“Dear god I’m bawling. Aitch to win for definite now, that was so lovely,” a third wrote.

“That’s just clinched the win for Aitch!” another wrote.

But will Aitch win? Or will he be voted out? We find out very soon!

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Saturday, December 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

