Ruby Wax has insisted that Aitch and Angry Ginge have “huge egos” in a new interview following her I’m A Celebrity elimination.

The legendary comic was voted off the hit ITV show on Wednesday (December 3) night, leaving viewers gutted.

However, since exiting the jungle, Ruby has been sitting down for press interviews. While speaking to the show’s official Jungle Insiders Ally & G, the 72-year-old star didn’t hold back on her fellow cast members.

Ruby was voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Wednesday (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax on Aitch and Angry Ginge

During her chat with the presenting duo, which went live on YouTube today (December 5), Ruby was asked what the most shocking or surprising thing she learned about her campmates.

Ruby started off saying that she enjoyed finding out about Angry Ginge’s life. She was then fascinated by what Aitch wants for himself in life.

“It was just a dog, a wife and a kid,” Ruby said. “They are so straight, these guys, underneath their wild exteriors. They’re just boys who want a normal life.”

In true Ruby fashion, however, she couldn’t help but throw a little shade at the pair. “A wife, one that will cater to them because they’re egos are huge!” she insisted.

Ruby declared that’s why they had an issue with the washing-up duties, adding: “That’s why they steal milk bottles! Because they think they’re the centre of the universe!”

“I think I took them down a few pegs,” she added.

Ruby said Aitch and Ginge have ‘huge egos’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was worth it for all those people’

In the same interview, Ruby admitted she was “sad” to have left the show.

Ruby stated that even though the experience was “starving” and “exhausting,” she declared, “it was worth it for all those people”.

She didn’t expect to make the final, but she did admit that she was “shocked” by elimination, believing she could stay “at least a couple more” days.

Ruby also joked she would rather be with her cats in Australia than her husband, Ed.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Friday from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

