I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘crying’ as campmates reunite with loved ones in first look at tonight’s episode

Tonight (December 5), the final six 2025 campmates will reunite with their loved ones on I’m A Celebrity in an emotional episode.

Ahead of Friday night’s show, ITV has shared a first look at the reunions, and be aware, you might need the tissues ready!

Aitch will reunite with his twin sisters tonight on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 campmates reunite with family tonight

In the mini clip, EastEnders star Shona McGarty can be seen pausing before realising her sister Camilla was waiting for her.

The pair immediately rushed to hug one another after not seeing each other for weeks.

Meanwhile, as soon as Angry Ginge spotted his mother and his sibling, he burst into tears before going in for a group hug.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley was also reunited with her rarely-seen fiancé, Al. The actress was overwhelmed with emotion as she ran over to hug him.

Rapper Aitch finally got to see his twin sisters, Gracie and Hattie, who he had been talking about nonstop on the show. Stunned to be in their company, he said: ‘”What are you two doing here?!”

Tom Read Wilson received a visit from his mum, Carol. However, Jack Osbourne immediately broke down as soon as he saw his wife, Lisa Stelly, and his youngest daughter, Maple, three.

Kneeled down together, the family shared a group hug while the reality star was crying. “Oh, I’ve missed you guys so much,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

‘Who’s cutting onions?’

Just like this year’s cast, fans of the show are also emotional from tonight’s teaser.

“Aww Ginge and Aitch tonight going to be emotional,” one user wrote.

“Who’s cutting onions?” another person asked.

“Omg I’ve been waiting for this episode. I’m gonna be crying,” a third person remarked.

Jack will see his wife and daughter tonight on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“Who else is crying?” a fourth asked.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Aww, that’s going to make us cry tonight, brace yourself. I hope this gives the campmates the boost they need.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax declares Aitch and Angry Ginge have ‘huge egos’ following shock exit

I’m A Celebrity continues on tonight Friday from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.