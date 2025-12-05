I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson’s mum responds to rumours he isn’t using his real voice in the jungle

Tom Read Wilson’s mum has popped up on TV and she’s in no doubt where her son gets that voice from.

Juliette Cheeseman joked that Tom has always been good with accents, but insists his wonderfully theatrical speaking voice is simply how he talks at home.

With Tom now edging towards three weeks in the jungle, Juliette says any sort of act would have slipped long ago – so what viewers are seeing is the real deal.

Tom Read Wilson’s mum Juliette says he gets his voice from her (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star ‘Tom gets his voice from me’

The proud mum – who is a private tutor and nanny from Berkshire – made her comments on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Appearing live from Australia, where she is waiting for Tom’s jungle exit, Juliette was asked by host Charlotte Hawkins: “Is that the way he talks the whole time?

Juliette replied: “Of course it is. If it wasn’t then, by now, he would have lost it. When you are in somewhere for three weeks you’ve got to be natural and that’s just how he talks.”

I’m A Celebrity fans have been fascinated by Tom’s talking voice throughout this series of the show. But the Celebs Go Dating star wowed viewers even more when he put on several accents. He even previously auditioned for The Voice.

Speaking about this, Juliette said: “He gets it from me.”

She added: “Tom is Tom and what you see is what you get with him.”

Tom’s sister Miranda has also spoken out about her brother. She has remained in the UK and appeared on Friday morning’s Lorraine, where she was also asked about Tom Read Wilson’s voice.

Miranda also insisted it was completely natural, telling host Ranvir Singh: “He’s always grown up loving language. My dad’s an English teacher and he’s followed in his footsteps.

“He’s watched musical theatre since he was little. He’s such an old soul. Since he was two, he has spoken like that.”

Listen to Tom’s mum Juliette talking here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

Who’s left in camp?

Tom is down to the final six in I’m A Celebrity 2025, holding tight alongside Lisa Riley, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Jack Osbourne. But tonight (Friday December 5) the pressure ramps up, as all six face a brutal double eviction. The two stars with the fewest public votes will be sent packing, leaving a final four to tackle the much-loved Celebrity Cyclone. Then it’s straight into Sunday’s showdown (December 7), when one of them will be crowned the new king or queen of the jungle. Viewers saw Tom team up with Martin Kemp in last night’s Lethal Library Bushtucker Trial. The duo had to identify seven classic book titles before Tom plunged into the library to retrieve them. This was all while being pelted with pigeons, snakes and swarms of critters – including those dreaded green ants. When Wind in the Willows popped up, Tom couldn’t resist sharing. He beamed to Ant and Dec: “I adore it! It is set where I grew up!” Back home, mum Juliette still can’t quite believe her son has made it this far. Speaking on GMB, she admitted: “I couldn’t see Tom doing this. It is so out of his comfort zone, honestly. But he has really adapted to it well.” Tom’s momentum is only building. Could he go all the way? A win would be nothing short of delicious.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday December 5, 2025.

