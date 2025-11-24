Tom Read Wilson’s Celebs Go Dating co-star was ‘so nervous’ before his I’m A Celebrity stint

Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson was “so nervous” for friend Tom Read Wilson ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Together with Vogue Williams, Tom entered the Australian jungle as a latecomer last Thursday (November 20). Despite some “resistance” felt towards them by campmate Jack Osbourne, the pair have since settled in nicely.

Anna, who works as a dating expert on Celebs Go Dating alongside Tom’s agency receptionist, spoke to Lorraine Kelly on the latest episode of her talkshow. Here, she revealed what worried her about his newfound exposure.

Tom Read Wilson is an I’m A Celebrity 2025 latecomer (Credit: ITV)

Anna Williamson supports ‘sweet soul’ in the jungle

On today’s (November 24) edition of Lorraine, the titular host asked Anna if it was “strange” watching Tom on screen.

“It is actually,” she replied. “It sounds really weird because obviously I’m on the telly with Tom, but when you see your mate in real life on the telly… I was sitting there with my kids and they’re going, ‘Oh it’s Uncle Tom!’ and it’s really odd.

“When he went in I was on the phone to his sister Miranda and we were so nervous because it’s like your little brother,” Anna explained. “You want people to get him, you want people to understand him. He is such a sweet soul and please understand him for who he is and his brilliance.”

Anna then admitted that her initial nerves were fading as “he’s being edited exactly as Tom is”.

This comes after I’m A Celebrity viewers slammed the late arrival for his “annoying” behaviour via social media.

Anna Williamson supported her friend on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Is that Tom Read Wilson’s real voice?

One question that seems to have gripped the TV-watching public is whether or not Tom’s voice is real. Anna was happy to address his eloquent loquaciousness on Lorraine.

“It is probably the most common question everybody says: ‘Does he really talk like that?'” she laughed. “I can now clarify, absolutely, Tom Read Wilson speaks like that. He’s a trained actor but that is not an act. He’s a lyricist, he’s an author.”

Anna has seen Tom “in every which way” over the years, so she’d know if he was putting it on.

“He speaks because of his dad,” she added, referring to English professor Crispin Read Wilson. “He said, ‘Daddy never spoke to me like a child, daddy would always talk to me like this,’ and that is just how Tom is.”

As for Celebs Go Dating favourite Tom’s own romantic history, he previously recalled almost dying on a date. He managed to get a “hunk of lamb” lodged in his throat on a first date. Tom performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on himself in the restaurant’s toilet.

