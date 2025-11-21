Martin Kemp’s wife reveals how I’m A Celebrity has ‘exposed’ her

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Martin Kemp’s wife feels “exposed” by his involvement with the ITV series.

Shirlie Kemp caught up with This Morning duo Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes today (November 21) ahead of her husband’s first Bushtucker Trial. The threesome sat next to a jungle hut alongside ex-campmate Vicky Pattison, who also had a few stories up her sleeve.

Rochelle, whose own partner Marvin Humes appeared in the 2023 show, was keen to hear how Shirlie’s finding the whole experience.

Shirlie Kemp feels exposed out in public (Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com)

Martin Kemp’s wife feels ‘exposed’ by I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to Shirlie, who shares two children with Spandau Ballet musician Martin, Rochelle highlighted how it’s a “big time for the family”.

She asked: “Those moments where they’re discussing how you got together. It’s a really funny thing to sit and watch that at home isn’t it?”

Shirlie responded: “Yeah, you kind of feel a bit embarrassed, thinking ‘Oh what’s he gonna say?'” She then admitted to feeling “cringey” about Martin’s campfire insights into their relationship. He’s been telling his new friends all about their love story on air.

“The next day everyone’s gonna say, ‘Ooh! I heard this, heard that about you.’ So I feel more exposed when I go out because I know everyone’s gonna talk to me about the show.”

Dermot proceeded to ask Shirlie whether Martin seems to be enjoying himself in the jungle.

“He is very chilled,” Shirlie noted. “He’s worked so hard. He does all these DJ gigs across the country. I’m really pleased he’s sat there on a log just having a rest. Because all I hear is, ‘Oh I’m so tired! I’m worn out.’

“So this is like a detox. I think it’s grounding, it’s very good to get away from your phone.”

Martin Kemp and his wife married almost 40 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp was tipped to be crowned jungle king

Before this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity got underway, ex-contestant James Haskell tipped Martin to win.

On behalf of Heart Bingo, the 2019 star exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Martin’s gameness would perhaps separate him from the rest of the pack.

“I think it will be interesting. Someone like Martin, I think, he seems quite game, seems quite fun,” he shared. “Lisa Riley looks like someone that will be able to get into it. The thing is, you can never tell too early on who’s gonna really be the shining light.”

James then identified Martin as his chosen winner. “If you were looking at it initially, [Martin] could be someone who’s like a safe pair of hands around the camp really.”

The first I’m A Celebrity jungle eviction will go ahead in a week’s time – has James jinxed Martin?

