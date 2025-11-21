I’m A Celebrity star Vicky Pattison reveals the truth about being selected as jungle latecomer

Vicky Pattison has revealed the strange truth behind her late I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! entrance in 2015.

Speaking to This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes today (November 21), she recalled how ITV bosses secretly held her back without even notifying the star.

Eventually crowned that year’s Queen of the Jungle, Vicky turned up to camp on Day 3. She beat Union J singer George Shelley and The Only Way is Essex’s Ferne McCann in the final.

Vicky Pattison recalled her late I’m A Celebrity entrance (Credit: ITV)

Was Vicky Pattison a late arrival on I’m A Celebrity?

Vicky’s anecdote was inspired by Rochelle asking: “Do you have any say in [arriving late], or do producers decide that you’re gonna go in at this time because we think that’s the right dynamic?”

“You’re just held,” replied last weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing casualty.

“So I was one of the first to arrive in Australia and I remember seeing bits and pieces of press and realising that everyone else was in there other than me. I was convinced it was all just a big ruse!”

Rochelle then pointed out how “mad” it all sounded. “I didn’t even think I was gonna be going in. Going in late is really hard!” noted Vicky.

“Well it worked for you girl, because you won!” stated the former popstar.

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson have arrived! As Chief Explorers, will they put an end to weeing in the shower? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/brcpb3thSI — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2025

Camp ‘animosity’ towards latecomers is ‘understandable’

Elsewhere in her This Morning stay, Vicky conceded that camp “animosity” towards latecomers is “understandable” following Jack Osbourne’s on-screen outburst.

During the ITV show’s latest instalment, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson sauntered into the jungle as camp leaders. By this point though, friendships had already been made and dynamics established across this year’s cast.

“I came in late 10 years ago and I know it can be quite a divisive position to take,” reflected Vicky. “And as if coming in late wasn’t hard enough, the producers have given them the special title of Chief Explorers. They can give out badges; it also does mean they are now staying in the luxurious bush treehouse, which I mean… talk about ruffling feathers!”

Jack claimed to be feeling “resistance” to both Vogue and Tom. He even compared their arrival to somebody walking in halfway through a film and switching it off to pick another one.

“Time passes so slow in there,” said Vicky. “They’re already stinking of campfire, bitten to death by bugs, they’re already starving, they’re missing their fella – in swans Vogue and Tom smelling amazing, full of energy, still looking great.

“And it’s understandable that instantly there’s a bit of animosity.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison emotional over husband’s elimination video

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you remember from Vicky Pattison’s time on I’m A Celebrity.