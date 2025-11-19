Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison emotional over husband’s elimination video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattinson has admitted she “knew deep down” she wouldn’t survive the dance-off, just days after her exit from the competition.

The Geordie Shore favourite and her partner Kai Widdrington bowed out last weekend, bringing her Glitterball dreams to an end. In a bittersweet twist, Vicky received the news on her birthday – the same night she learned she wouldn’t be heading to Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom.

It was a shock for fans, especially as the pair had topped the leaderboard only a week earlier. But their jive didn’t quite land the way it needed to, and it left them vulnerable when the votes were counted.

Now, Vicky has opened up about the moment she realised the writing was on the wall. She confessed that her anxiety always spikes in high-pressure situations, and she never believed she’d be able to out-perform another couple when it came down to a tense dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattinson still ‘sad’ to leave the competition

Vicky Pattinson and Kai joined Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, where she told her she’s ‘sad’ to have left the show.

It comes after they ‘cancelled’ their appearance on Monday’s episode. Vicky was noticeably missing, leaving fans a little worried at the start of the week.

Traditionally, the eliminated pair appear on the Monday show to chat to Fleur East about their final dance. However, the Geordie Shore favourite revealed she skipped Monday’s appearance because she had long-standing birthday plans – and, of course, no celeb knows in advance when they’ll be sent home. Her 38th celebrations just happened to fall on the same day she left the competition.

But when she finally sat down with Janette for Wednesday’s live episode, she said she was ‘sad’ to have her Strictly journey cut short.

“It’s been an absolute joy from start to finish. I feel like the Tango was absolutely incredible,” Vicky told Janette. She went on to say her friend bought her a print of her and Kai doing the performance as a gift and it left her ‘in tears’.

She added: “There were so many lovely moments, and I’m really sad it’s over!”

Vicky’s husband sends secret video message

Janette then told Vicky Pattison that there was a secret video message for her.

She said: “There is one person who has been cheering you on throughout, and he wanted to say a huge well done!”

The VT rolled and we saw her hubby, Ercan Ramadan, on the screen.

He told Vicky in the clip: “Just wanted to say how proud we are of you. You are an incredible woman, an inspiration and you did magnificently. We love you loads and can’t wait to have you back later!”

Ercan then panned the camera to show their two dogs chilling on the sofa.

During his candid words, Vicky appeared teary-eyed as she watched his tribute on the screen.

Then she joked: “I did think that was going to be Taylor Swift for a second!”

Duo weren’t expecting to be in the dance-off

Kai said, when asked about being part of the bottom two: “It was tough because we weren’t expecting it.

“We were hoping to get through, and we were up against Bal and Jules, who have been in three dance-off’s. Jules told me had told Bal ‘Go do what you normally do’.”

“For us, it was new territory and it was hard for us to get going,” before he added it was a “tough moment”.

“I think we all knew,” Vicky chimed in. “Even though I’ve come on leaps and bounds Janette, in terms of my nerves and thinks like that. I’m still an anxious girly, and if I was ever to find myself in that situation, I think the writing was on the wall.

“My heart was absolutely broke for Kai in that moment as he did everything he could as a professional, a partner and as a friend. I didn’t have it in my locker.”

She added: “It was always going to be lose-lose.”

It appears Vicky was feeling anxious at the time too. After leaving the show on Sunday, she told co-host Tess Daly in her exit interview that she let her “nerves” get in the way.

“I’m so, so gutted,” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing resumes this Saturday (November 22) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs on BBC Two.

