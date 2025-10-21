Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison makes shock sex confession: ‘It’s so bad’

Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison has made a shock confession about her and husband Ercan’s sex life.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan have been married for just over a year after a lavish Italian wedding. The couple very often share insights to their lives together, or gush about each other.

But now Vicky – who wore one of her wedding dresses to the Pride of Britain Awards this week – has been very honest about their sex life. And she’s admitted that performing on Strictly Come Dancing has really affected things in the bedroom.

Vicky and Ercan got married last year (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Vicky’s sex confession

Speaking to Closer Magazine, Vicky Pattison admitted she and Ercan are on a “sex ban” at the minute, after joking that her husband hasn’t seen her “lady bits in months”.

She explained: “This sex ban thing, it is so bad. I barely [bleep] him anyway! Obviously I love him. We have been together nearly 10 years and we have a really healthy relationship in every aspect. But it’s just so hard.”

As for why she and Ercan haven’t had sex in a while, Vicky explained it’s mainly because of her time on Strictly.

Vicky said: “You’re so exhausted, you are training for however many hours a day. And I am still working outside of this. I’m podcasting and I’m doing all my social bits and launching a clothing collection. Things are full on.”

The 37 year old joked that after a “full day” of training, she doesn’t “fancy going home to do the mattress mambo”.

While Vicky made it clear that Ercan understands, gushing about how “patient” he had been, she also joked: “He must be hoping I don’t make it to the final!”

Vicky spoke about her lack of bedroom antics with Ercan (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vicky’s previous bedroom confessions

Just two months after Vicky Pattison and Ercan got married, she revealed he had already moved into the spare bedroom to give their dogs more room to sleep on the bed with Vicky.

She said at the time: “I think my behaviour, potentially from some, may be judged as outrageous. But it’s just par for the course. Even though I have just got married, I think less than two months, he’s in the spare room. The dogs sleep with me.”

Vicky also recently admitted she was back in therapy, ahead of taking part on Strictly.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky explained she started to “struggle” with nerves and anxiety so much so that she “almost said no” to the show.

She explained that to help her get a more positive mindset, she began doing different things.

Vicky penned: “I did things for me that I potentially haven’t done enough of recently. I practiced self care, went back to therapy, allowed myself to feel all my things, fear included. And you know what? I felt better.”

