Pride of Britain’s biggest red carpet moments as Helen and Gethin ‘confirm’ romance and Freddy Brazier attends with pregnant girlfriend

The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 took place last night (October 20) and the celebrities came out to impress on the red carpet.

It’s a huge night for many of our favourite stars, who step out to honour Britain’s unsung heroes. And it’s always a spectacular event. Once again hosts Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo took to the stage to present the awards, while TV stars Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson hosed the red carpet.

But what were the biggest moments of the Pride of Britain red carpet? Let’s have a look.

Freddy made his red carpet debut with pregnant girlfriend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Freddy Brazier and pregnant girlfriend appearance

21-year-old Freddy Brazier and his pregnant girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, made their red carpet debut as a couple, ahead of welcoming their first child together.

Following a tough few months for Freddy, amid rift rumours with his dad Jeff due to his relationship with his grandmother Jackiey Budden, it was confirmed that Freddy was becoming a dad.

The couple looked loved up as Holly showed off her growing baby bump in a backless yellow gown. Freddy wore a black top and matching grey trousers and jacket.

Freddy recently revealed to Closer Magazine how he found out about Holly’s pregnancy. He told them: “I just got sent a photo of a pregnancy test. I was quite struck by it. And that’s how it went.”

Many think Helen and Gethin have ‘hard launched’ their romance (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones relationship ‘hard launch’

For months there have been rumours that Morning Live co-presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have been in a relationship. However, it wasn’t long before reports suggested they had “cooled” things down.

But last night on the Pride of Britain red carpet, the stars posed for photographs together. And many believe that was them making their debut as a couple.

Helen opted to wear an elegant velvet black gown, while Gethin wore a classic suit. And for the photographs, Gethin had his arm wrapped around Helen’s waist.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Helen and Gethin’s reps for comment.

Vicky wore one of her wedding dresses last night (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vicky Pattison’s wedding dress

Strictly star Vicky Pattison decided to rewear one of her wedding dresses on the Pride of Britain red carpet.

The 37-year-old star told Daily Mail that she was “getting her money’s worth!” while posing alongside Strictly partner kai Widdrington.

This sustainable fashion choice isn’t the first time Vicky has worn one of her four wedding dresses – she even dyed one of them butter yellow for the BAFTAs.

Susan Boyle showed her new look (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Susan Boyle debuted a new look

Britain’s Got Talent icon Susan Boyle grabbed quite a lot of attention during the Pride of Britain red carpet.

The 64-year-old singer displayed her brand-new blonde hairstyle. She paired her new look with a black and white dress and a faux fur shawl.

Back in 2022, Susan suffered a stroke, which left her struggling to sing or speak. As a result, she’s stayed largely out of the spotlight.

Chloe Burrows suffered a wardrobe malfunction (Credit: Instagram)

Love Island star Chloe Burrow’s wardrobe mishap

Poor Chloe had a mishap as she was leaving the Pride of Britain afterparty in the early hours of the morning.

The Love Island star walked barefoot on the pavement, still in her black gown with a jewelled neckline.

But as she was leaving, Chloe forced all eyes on her as she accidentally spilled out of the top half of her dress!

Maura nearly tripped after the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins near-trip leaving the after-party

I’m A Celebrity… star Maura Higgins dressed in a gorgeous black gown with sheer lace and a voluminous skirt for the bash.

But it proved to be quite difficult to walk in, as Maura very nearly had an embarrassing fall, while leaving the afterparty.

She had to call over her friend to help her climb into their taxi. But at least she looked good while doing it!

Olivia wanted the focus to be on the heroes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olivia Attwood brushed off marriage questions

During the summer, Olivia’s marriage to Bradley Dack hit headlines following her holiday with close pal Pete Wicks.

But ever since, Olivia has found herself faced with a lot of questions surrounding her relationship status. So much so, that even she admitted that their marriage was difficult.

Last night, at the Pride of Britain red carpet, Olivia made sure that nobody would ask about her relationship, by putting all of the focus on the event.

She told the Daily Mail: “Tonight’s not about us. It is about the heroes we are here to celebrate.”

Read more: Loose Women star Olivia Attwood opens up about relationship struggles: ‘It’s ok to walk away’

What do you think is the biggest moment of The Pride of Britain red carpet 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.