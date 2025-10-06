Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has opened up about relationship struggles in a new interview.

The 34-year-old panelist also presents Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, which debuted on ITV last month.

The show follows eight men whose girlfriends have singled them out for bad behaviour in relationships. They are taken to a Greek island under the pretense of doing a holiday-themed show about manhood and bromance.

However, the twist is that once they arrive, Olivia reveals the wild partying has been paused. Instead, the men will go through a series of challenges designed to test and try to improve their behaviour in relationships. The challenges are meant to expose their flaws.

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood is a ‘big believer in second chances’

In an interview with Hello Fashion, Olivia admitted she is “quite protective of both of them and the show”.

“They’ve electively come on and been part of this experience and I don’t want to berate them straight out the gate. We also have to re-consent the boys after the fake shows are revealed. They have to decide if they want to stay or not and we really do put them through it. I don’t want them to feel like they’ve made the biggest mistake ever,” she said.

“I think by scaring people or telling them what they’ve done wrong, I’d probably lose my whole cast.”

As the former Love Island star reflected on troubled relationships, she continued: “I really do believe that people can reflect on their actions and they can learn and they can grow. I’m a big believer in second chances, but also it’s okay to walk away.”

‘Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship’

After appearing on Love Island, Olivia married her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in 2023.

However, recent reports have suggested the pair could be heading for a divorce following her boozy trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks. Olivia, however, spoke to the Daily Mail to set the record straight.

She shared: “Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times.”

She continued: “It’s great to post a picture on Instagram but we’re transparent people and it’s not always like that, there are ups and downs, there are things on his side which haven’t been great, there’s a mix of things. I have [bleep]ed up and done stuff, Brad has [bleep]ed up.”

Olivia also stated she gets “why Brad didn’t like” the pictures of her with Pete Wicks. She said that if the shoe were on the other foot, she’d be annoyed too.

“People were like, oh my God, they’re getting a divorce because Pete hugged her but that’s not the case. It blew over. We are trying to plan how we can spend some time together, which would be nice. We’re back to normal life. We don’t dwell on things too long in our household,” she said.

