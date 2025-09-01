Inside Olivia Attwood’s ‘feral’ trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks as star ‘in the doghouse’ with husband Bradley Dack

Married Olivia Attwood and ladies’ man Pete Wicks set tongues wagging when they were pictured looking very cosy during their recent trip to Ibiza.

With her husband Bradley Dack working at home, Olivia and Pete upped sticks to the White Isle, where they enjoyed a wild five-day bender.

And it certainly wasn’t all work and no play for the pair, who were in Ibiza with Kiss FM. The party animals lived it up in spectacular style. Too spectacular, it seems, for some of her followers, who wondered if she was in the doghouse with husband Brad, especially when she was pictured without her wedding ring…

‘I’m a bad wife’

Launching the new series of her ITV2 show Bad Boyfriends last month, Olivia Attwood laughed as she told the assembled press: “I’ve been a bad girlfriend – I could be on Bad Wives!”

Fast forward a couple of weeks, though, and some onlookers commented that it appeared the 34-year-old Loose Women panelist was doing just that.

In a picture published in the papers, Olivia could be seen sitting between 36-year-old Pete’s legs, as he wrapped his arms around her waist during a raucous boat trip. She was also seen dancing, drinking and generally loving life in clips and pics she shared to social media alongside the caption: “Off the rails.”

The pictures she shared – and the picture in the papers – immediately caused fans to ask if she was still with Bradley. Especially when Olivia was pictured the following day without her wedding ring.

Speaking ahead of her trip, Olivia had declared: “I am still going to go to Ibiza to a rave and wear a bikini. A lot of men get sucked into the idea of a woman and when they date them, they think, actually I don’t want her to go to a rave in a bikini. But I’m like: ‘This is who I am.’ I do like a wild night out.”

‘I’m worried about your marriage’

However, her behaviour towards Pete Wicks raised eyebrows with some.

One follower wrote in the comments section of one of her posts: “I’m worried about your marriage.” Olivia replied: “Don’t be. Worry about yours.”

A source close to Olivia also ­dismissed fears of a marital crisis. They revealed that her rings were being washed clean of sunscreen and added that the star often went out without them.

However, the drama continued back home in Blighty as Olivia and Pete hosted their Kiss FM show, The Sunday Roast, when she told him that she was having a “feral summer”.

After she swore ­during one link, flirty Pete branded her a “very naughty girl” and ­commented: “She can’t be trusted, it’s the Ibiza comedown.”

Pete speaks out

Ibiza was always going to be debauched, Pete Wicks admitted, on the latest episode of his Staying Relevant podcast. Speaking about the trip, Pete admitted to pal Sam Thompson that he knew the trip would be messy.

“I am going to get off my [bleep]s,” Pete declared before revealing that historically he and Olivia kick off their holidays with a round of drinks.

“Liv and I, on work trips, what generally happens is we get to the airport and it’s an early flight. And by the time we step onto the flight we’re drunk.”

Judging by the videos, that theme continued throughout their time on the White Isle.

Bradley ‘had some cross words’ for Olivia

Meanwhile, a source close to Olivia told The Sun: “She and Pete have been close friends for many years, and they were in Ibiza together for Kiss Weekend, where they were recording their podcast, The Sunday Roast: Reheated. They were on the boat with their podcast producer and team and were all just letting off steam.”

However, another insider added: “Bradley had been ­getting stick from teammates and that had left her in the doghouse.”

Meanwhile, according to The Mail, the couple have an “unspoken understanding” when it comes to her party. But the latest pictures “have left Bradley fuming”.

They commented: “Olivia will never change, she’s a party girl at heart and has been working so hard this year, she needed some time to blow off steam. She has a very public profile now so her wild partying in Ibiza did irritate and anger Bradley. He definitely had some cross words for Liv but she fully accepts and embraces who she is, flaws and all.”

The friend added that “nothing is going on between Liv and Pete”. They added that the pair are friends and said it’s “completely ridiculous” to say otherwise. They added that Olivia and Bradley are “happily married”.

Indeed, Bradley was seen on Sunday arriving at training wearing his wedding ring.

Olivia and Pete’s body language decoded

The now-viral yacht pictures of Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks in Ibiza did raise eyebrows with one body language expert, though.

According to Joanne Pearson, body language expert at British Lie Detector Test, the images tell a story that words have not yet admitted.

“The way Pete’s hand is resting on Olivia’s thigh, coupled with her seated position between his legs, is not a neutral gesture. This is a touch usually reserved for romantic partners, not platonic friends. It communicates intimacy, ownership and a physical comfort that most married couples would expect to see only with one another.”

Joanne added that Olivia’s missing wedding ring only served to fuel speculation. “A wedding ring is more than jewellery — it’s a public signal of commitment. Its absence, particularly when paired with affectionate body language from another man, magnifies the message that something is amiss. Whether intentional or not, it sends a symbolic red flag to onlookers.”

She also took issue with Olivia jokingly calling herself a “bad wife” and Pete labelling her “a naughty girl who can’t be trusted”.

“Humour can be used as a shield. By laughing at the situation, both Olivia and Pete are trying to defuse tension and control the narrative. But in doing so, they’ve actually confirmed to the public that they know how compromising the pictures look.”

How Bradley Dack is ‘really’ feeling amid ‘blurred boundaries’

Joanne also offered her take on Bradley Dack’s appearance when he headed to training on Sunday (August 31).

“Bradley’s body language in recent appearances shows forced composure — what we call a mask of control. Shoulders squared, jaw tight, and lips pressed — all signs of suppressed frustration. He’s clearly feeling the weight of public scrutiny, even if he won’t admit it outright,” she said.

For many, this will feel less like a harmless friendship and more like blurred boundaries.

Joanne concluded: “Body language rarely lies. While words can be brushed off as jokes, the physical cues in these pictures speak volumes. For many viewers, this will feel less like a harmless friendship and more like blurred boundaries.”

Fans react

People seem pretty divided when it comes to their opinion over Pete Wicks’ friendship with Olivia Attwood. It also reportedly caused problems during Pete’s ill-fated romance with Maura Higgins.

Posting a comment on her Instagram, one asked: “Have you dumped Dack?” Another accused her of making her husband “look like a mug”. “If it was him you women would be calling him a complete scumbag and for her to get rid of him,” they added. A third commented: “That’s not the way a married person acts – very disrespectful to your husband.”

However, others pointed out that women and men can be platonic friends. “God forbid a woman going out and having a good time with girls and guys!” said one. “Never change Liv, never change!” another supporter added.

“Do people not realise married women can have male friends AND gay friends?” another added.

Bradley Dack was said to be upset over Olivia’s behaviour in Ibiza (Credit: Splash News)

Olivia’s rep speaks out and she was ‘in the doghouse’

A representative for Olivia confirmed that she was “briefly in the doghouse”. However they added that all is well in the couple’s marriage.

The statement said: “She was briefly in the doghouse, but they’ve both moved on from it. Brad is focused on his football. And she has the second series of Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends coming out this month.”

