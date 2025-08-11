Reality star Pete Wicks has always been popular with the ladies – and with those piercing blue eyes, bad boy tattoos and locks we want to run our fingers through, it’s easy to see why he’s had a wild love life.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 star Pete has enjoyed a slew of relationships with several high-profile women.

But why did he and long-term love Megan McKenna split? Which I’m A Celebrity… star was he spotted looking rather cosy with? And why did he and Maura Higgins break up? Keep on scrolling to find out…

Strictly star Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna

Pete and fellow TOWIE star Megan McKenna first started dating around April 2016. Things soon progressed, though, when she joined TOWIE. And with that progression came numerous caught-on-camera blazing rows.

The pair broke up for the first time in 2016, after it was claimed Pete had been sexting his ex, who made Megan aware of what was happening. Pete and Megan reunited a few months later. And things were going from strength to strength until October 2017 – when they called it quits for good.

In 2019, Pete spoke about his split from Megan during an appearance on Celebs Go Dating. He shared: “About three or four months into us being together I made a few mistakes. I was messaging other women. When I start to get feelings for someone I feel vulnerable.”

Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims’ shock romance

In 2020, TOWIE star Chloe Sims revealed that she and Pete had a secret on/off romance for two years. However, things took a dramatic turn during an episode of TOWIE when Pete ended things with the model.

“I can’t be in a relationship, I can’t give you what you want and I can’t give you what you deserve and I know that,” he told Chloe.

Peter also spoke out about his romance with Chloe in October that year. He said there were “blurred lines” and said: “Yes our relationship has been more than just a friendship. It has been romantic. There have definitely been blurred lines over the last two-years.

“We haven’t been officially seeing each other but there’s definitely been times it’s been more than just a friendship.”

What other TOWIE stars has he dated?

As well as Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims, Pete has dated a further two more TOWIE stars (that we know of!).

In 2021, he struck up a romance with Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise – despite an 11-year-age gap. Their romance didn’t last long though, with Ella confirming their split on social media – but insisted she made a “forever friend” in Pete.

She told The Sun: “He is 11 years older than me. It is quite a bit. It’s hard because in my head I am not 21, I feel like I am more mature than my age and I get that from people, too. Even Pete doesn’t feel like he’s talking to a 21-year-old when he talks to me.”

Meanwhile, back in 2015, he dated TOWIE legend Jess Wright, when he joined the reality show. They had a snog in Marbs and started dating. However, things fizzled out, with Pete later noting that they were “not really compatible relationship-wise”.

“We’ll always have a bit of chemistry but we’re better off as friends. I think you need more than chemistry to make things work. She’ll make a good girlfriend to someone, but it isn’t going to me.”

‘I was devastated’

Pete also dated TOWIE star Shelby Tribble in 2018 – but things ended after eight months. It was then claimed that he was caught sexting multiple women behind her back. Oh Pete, not again!

“I always felt like I was living in Megan [McKenna]’s shadow because when we first got together he used to mention her a lot

“I was devastated, I thought he was The One but after reading those texts I was left heartbroken,” Shelby wailed to The Sun.

She also claimed to have found naked images sent from several women. And claimed that many of Pete’s messages were sent while she was in bed asleep and Pete was in the same house but downstairs on the sofa.

Pete had his say, though. “Me and Shelby were not together and it was very early on. There were a lot of things that went on very early on with her that weren’t ideal either,” he said at one point.

Pete Wicks and Danielle Harold

In 2023, Pete’s best pal Sam Thompson appeared on I’m A Celebrity…. Sam – who ended up winning – starred on the show alongside other famous faces including Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson.

However, after the series ended, it was reported that at the time, Pete had grown close to Sam’s campmate, EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

The pair were spotted looking rather cosy while out in Australia – where the show is filmed.

However, Danielle appeared to shut down the dating claims during an appearance on Loose Women in December.

She explained: “We’ve been laughing so much. No, we’ve been laughing so much bless him. We come out and you go out with all the friends and family, but me and Pete are just good friends. Have been for years, but we’ve been having a good giggle about it.”

Maura Higgins romance

I’m A Celebrity… star Maura Higgins and Strictly favourite Pete were said to have struck up a romance in 2024 – but the showbiz stars had known each other for around six years prior.

Speaking about Maura in January, Pete said: “We have the same sense of humour. She is super intelligent. And I think that is something people don’t realise about Maura. She’s incredibly witty and we have always been there for each other over the past six years at a distance. We’ve always been friends and we’ve always been there for each other.

“But It’s different now. We’ve always been friends but we spend more time together now than we did before. And I think she is an incredible person. My relationship with her is she’s a great person and I would hope she thinks I’m alright.”

She did… for a few months at least, until Valentine’s Day, when sources claimed their romance had ended after a series of fiery rows. Rumours that he cheated were also shut down by his pals.

“The truth is Pete did nothing wrong. He did not cheat,” a friend told MailOnline. After Maura is said to have found messages on his phone, the friend added: “The messages were simply innocent communication with friends and colleagues. It wasn’t cheating.”

Pete and Samantha Kenny

The ladies’ man was linked to another Love Island star – Samantha Kenny – in April this year.

“Pete and Samantha have gone on a few dates and have really hit it off. She’s got a wicked sense of humour and is absolutely gorgeous,” a source alleged to The Sun. “Samantha is a fresh start for Pete.”

However, Samantha’s rep insisted to ED!: “They are really just friends – nothing more.”

‘Pete’s in love with somebody!’

Now it seems, though, that Pete is “in love” with a new woman. And the details were dished as he and bestie Sam Thompson took a lie detector test on their Staying Relevant podcast.

Sam asked: “Are you in love with somebody right now?” While Pete said no, the waiting polygrapher gave a thumbs down to indicate that the star was lying.

An excited Sam said: “Ahhh I knew it! And that’s all we’re going to say.”

When asked why he had lied, Pete admitted: “I don’t know, it just came to my head, it’s a [bleep]ing lie.”

Sam then declared: “Pete’s in love with somebody. Find her! Find her! Pete’s in love secretly and I think I know who it is.”

Pete replied deadpan: “You know exactly who it is, I literally told you the [bleep]ing story – she’s not replied. Why would you put that question in there? That was not on the [bleep]ing list!”

Despite Sam’s excitement, no further details – including the mystery woman’s name – were revealed.

Pete on why he thinks he’s a ‘red flag’

In 2022, Pete opened up about his plans to settle down – despite being dubbed TV’s biggest Lothario. Speaking about settling down, Pete admitted he does want to. He said: “Yes, 100%, especially in my thirties. People are like: ‘You’re 30 what’s wrong with you?'”

Opening up on his “red flag” status, he continued on Vicky Pattison’s podcast: “People just assume no one wants you, or that it’s a red flag. I’m going to get married one day, I believe in soulmates, but I’m not going to be in a relationship if I don’t see it as the person, I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.”

