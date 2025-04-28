Pete Wicks ‘new relationship’ with Love Island star Samantha Kenny after Maura Higgins split

Reality TV star Pete Wicks is reportedly in a new relationship after his split from Maura Higgins – and it’s with another Love Island alum.

The 37-year-old Strictly Come Dancing contestant and TOWIE favourite is now said to be seeing Samantha Kenny, 27, who rose to fame on the summer 2024 series of the ITV2 dating show.

Make-up artist Samantha first hit headlines after coupling up with Joey Essex during her time in the villa. However, that relationship ended when bombshell Grace Jackson entered the scene.

Pete is reportedly in a new romance with Love Island star Samantha Kenny (Credit: Cover Images)

Pete Wicks ‘dating Love Island star Samantha Kenny’

Samantha and Pete reportedly met through the showbiz party circuit, and the chemistry was immediate.

“Pete and Samantha have gone on a few dates and have really hit it off,” a source alleged to The Sun. “She’s got a wicked sense of humour and is absolutely gorgeous.”

Pete and Samantha have ‘really hit it off’ (Credit: YouTube)

The pair were first spotted hugging outside Mayfair’s Amazonico club at the end of March. However, they had not been officially linked until now.

It seems reality TV romance is alive and well among Pete’s circle, with news also breaking that his best friend, Sam Thompson, is dating former Islander Samie Elishi.

The source added: “Samantha is a fresh start for Pete.”

Maura and Pete broke up in February (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did Pete and Maura split up?

Pete’s new romance comes just months after his dramatic split with Maura Higgins, which turned messy when accusations of infidelity surfaced. The couple had known each other for six years before getting together.

However, they ended things in February after Maura discovered messages from other women on Pete’s phone.

“Maura was suspicious of Pete and whether he might have been messing her around,” a source alleged to The Sun at the time. “There’s been some rows over trust.

“She felt she was proved right when she saw loads of messages with other women on his phone. Even if the messages were innocent, it wasn’t something she could get past. She didn’t want to be constantly worried about what her man was doing.”

Their split was further confirmed on Valentine’s Day, when Maura was seen leaving a restaurant alone.

When asked where Pete was, she quipped: “I don’t know. Probably cheating.”

Since the split, Maura has also made headlines after being spotted kissing her married former I’m A Celebrity campmate Danny Jones.

