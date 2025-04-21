Celebrity Big Brother fans were left divided by former TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise tonight.

During Monday’s (April 21) episode, the remaining housemates participated in face-to-face nominations. As things got heated, Ella received the most votes and began to cry and walked out of the room. She was comforted by Drag Race star Danny Beard before joining the group again.

Following nominations, Angellica Bell, Chris Hughes, Ella, Patsy Palmer, and JoJo Siwa were announced as the housemates up for this week’s public vote, which will be a triple eviction.

However, after she found the hidden golden egg, JoJo was saved. As a result, she was forced to pick someone else to put up for eviction and chose Danny.

Ella got emotional during face-to-face nominations (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise leaves viewers divided

As the nominations were taking place, viewers immediately reacted and had mixed opinions on Ella.

“Pleaseeeee Ella has to go next,” one user wrote on X.

“Ella needs to go,” another person shared.

“Get ella out!” a third remarked.

“Oh bore off Ella! Just leave the house don’t even bother waiting for eviction night at this rate,” a fourth viewer said.

“Why’s Ella being this dramatic though??” another said.

“Ella needs to go. She needs to be called out, calling people game players when she is the biggest one. She is creating division within the house, using crocodile tears for sympathy, Jack facial expression of her dramatic walkout is the expression most of us have,” a fifth person stated.

“At least we know Ella will be gone on Tuesday!!!!” a sixth user shared.

Viewers are divided on Ella (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s an easy target for scapegoating’

However, not everyone agrees.

“Feel bad for Ella :(” one person wrote.

“I think they bully Ella too much,” another said.

“I’m on Ella’s side idc idc,” a third expressed.

“I’ll vote to save Ella,” a fourth viewer said.

“Ella isn’t a bad egg , she’s an easy target for scapegoating,” a fifth insisted.

Tomorrow night (April 22), not one, not two, but three housemates will be evicted during a triple eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, April 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

