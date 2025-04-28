Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson was left bleeding after a planned sketch with pal Pete Wicks went horribly wrong.

While filming content for social media, Pete accidentally hit Sam in the face during a stunt that was meant to be a little bit of fun. However, things quickly backfired when Sam was left in pain.

While creating a sketch for social media, Pete accidentally cut Sam’s face (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks sketch gone wrong

In an Instagram video documenting the accident, Pete can be seen punching Sam’s phone, which hit him in the face as he fell to the floor.

Immediately covering his face as Pete checked up on him, Sam said in agony: “Oh my God!” before Pete asked: “Is he bleeding?”

Unaware of how bad the bleeding was, Sam questioned the cameraman: “Is it really cut? Am I going to have to get it stitched up?”

In close-up footage, Sam’s eyebrow was left oozing with blood.

Sam Thompson was left with a bloody eyebrow (Credit: Instagram)

“You just battered my [bleep]ing eye,” Sam said to Pete as he walked off.

“You wanted the behind the scenes so here you go! He did run after me and was very sorry,” Sam added in his caption.

‘He does his own stunts people’

Following the BTS content, many of Sam’s showbiz pals took to the comments section to react to the humorous accident.

“All in the name of work lads,” Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson wrote.

“For the love of the gram,” influencer Paul Olima shared, adding the laughter emoji.

“Omg you two,” Strictly star Jowita Przystal added.

“He does his own stunts people,” Vicky Pattison commented.

“Sorry Sam but,” Melvin Oddom shared, adding numerous crying with laughter emoji.

