Olivia Attwood breaks silence following reports her marriage to Bradley Dack is in trouble: ‘You live and learn’

Over the past few weeks, Olivia Attwood has been hit with reports that her marriage is on the rocks following a boozy trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks.

The reality TV pals have been close friends for years. But their recent work trip to the White Isle saw suggestions that Loose Women star Olivia’s marriage to husband Bradley Dack was in crisis.

Now, in a new update, Olivia has taken to her Instagram Stories to break her silence on the matter. And she’s promised to reveal all soon…

Reports suggest Olivia and Bradley’s marriage is in crisis

Olivia and Pete enjoyed a wild five-day trip to Ibiza with Kiss FM and, while they were there, they partied like it was 1999.

In pictures published in tabloids, the pair could be seen enjoying a raucous boat party with pals. She was also seen in a series of more intimate pictures, sitting between Pete’s legs as he had his arms around her waist. Olivia also posted her own pics and videos of the trip alongside the caption: “Off the rails.”

And, when the star was spotted without her wedding ring, fans were quick to assume something had happened in her marriage.

Olivia married footballer Bradley Dack back in 2023, having been dating for the second time since 2018. The Mail reported that he was left “fuming” over her antics abroad. And his reps did reveal she was “in the doghouse”.

Now, Olivia has had her say about what really happened in Ibiza, hinting that some of her pals have been selling stories to the press…

Olivia has spoken out

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning (September 3), Olivia admitted she was “grateful” for the people in her life. And it seems she is also cutting out those who have spoken out about her marriage.

She wrote: “So grateful for my small circle that gets smaller the longer I am in this industry – the ones who don’t feed the press with false narratives.

“And I do hate to be proven wrong, especially when lots of people tried to warn you. But you live and learn I guess.”

Olivia went on to confirm that she would be speaking about the recent reports “soon” and won’t stay silent on them.

She finished: “We can chat about what’s been going on soon. I know you have questions. But just not this week, because in case you haven’t noticed, I’m kinda busy.”

We’re very excited to hear Olivia’s side of events!

