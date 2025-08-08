This Morning presenter Olivia Attwood has divided fans after stepping out in an outfit that some critics branded “too much”.

The 34-year-old presenter, who recently made her debut hosting the ITV daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary, was criticised for wearing a white pleated Chanel miniskirt during a visit to London’s luxury Dorchester Hotel.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, eh Olivia! Except not all her followers felt the same…

Olivia Attwood slammed for ‘too short’ skirt

In a clip shared on Instagram, the former Love Island star could be seen skipping up a set of steps, nearly revealing her underwear in the process.

She paired the thigh-skimming skirt with a cropped navy-and-white striped cardigan, a cream Chanel clutch and yellow pumps.

To accompany the ensemble, she styled her long blonde hair in a chic half-up, half-down look.

“I fear this turned into an accidental thirst trap,” Olivia joked in the caption.

In another post, Olivia uploaded a carousel of shots featuring close-ups of her outfit’s details. The images showed the star striking poses both inside and outside the Dorchester.

“@makeupbymario does my make-up,” she captioned the pics with a string of emojis.

Olivia showed off the risqué ensemble on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘Dress appropriate!’

While many fans praised her toned legs and impeccable style, others thought the skirt was way too short.

“I love the outfit, but the skirt is too short for my taste! You look amazing though!” one follower commented.

“Too much. Dress appropriate,” another wrote. “It was called mooning in my day,” another said.

“Why wear a skirt when you can wear a belt? Cringe,” one critic added, while another quipped: “Bit short for the Dorchester.” “Skirt’s little short – no need to see bums!” said another.

‘If I looked like you, I’d wear it too’

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash, with plenty of fans defending the risqué look.

“Looking amazing,” one fan wrote. “If I looked like you, I’d wear that outfit too,” another added.

“Stunning. Cute AF,” a third gushed.

Olivia Attwood lands This Morning role

Olivia, who revealed her new This Morning role in June, previously told The Sun she has worked hard to prove herself in broadcasting.

“Those who know me understand the hard work I’ve put in to get where I am today,” she said. “I’m forever grateful to Love Island for being the springboard to my career, but I’m excited to show there’s so much more to me beyond the villa.”

She added: “It’s been a lot of hard work. But I’ve always stayed focused on my goals and believed in myself. I’m very thankful to ITV for believing in me.”

