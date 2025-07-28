BBC Morning Live hosts Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have reportedly “cooled” their relationship after Gethin was spotted on a dating app.

The Welsh presenter has said to have been seen on celebrity dating app Raya while on a lads’ holiday in Australia. The news arrives shortly after he and Helen made continuous headlines about their rumoured relationship off-camera.

However, in a new update, it appears their so-called romance has come to an end…

Gethin is reportedly back on dating app Raya (Credit: BBC)

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have ‘cooled down’ their ‘relationship’

According to a source at the MailOnline, Gethin is “on the prowl Down Under”. After months of speculation, this has reportedly put “the nail in the coffin for his romance” with Helen Skelton.

The insider insisted he is “there with pals but keen to meet other women”.

He has far too much respect for her to even go behind her back.

“There is no way Helen would stand for that if they were together and he has far too much respect for her to even go behind her back. Despite having an increasingly close connection, it’s cooled down significantly, which is gutting for fans who really wanted them to be together,” they added.

ED! has contacted Gethin’s reps for comment.

Gethin and Helen reportedly have been dating (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny’

While the pair have never addressed their ‘relationship’, sources continued to hint they were together.

“Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection,” one said.

The insider also claimed: “They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

Last month, however, Gethin wasn’t shy about sending a cheeky birthday message to Helen. The post came after they were reportedly “all over each other” during a spa day out.

