All the signs Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have been secretly dating for months

Rumours have been swirling for months, and now fans are convinced: Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones may be more than just co-hosts.

The Morning Live presenters are now facing growing speculation that their friendship has quietly blossomed into a romance.

The speculation surrounding their relationship reached new heights after the pair were spotted together at the BAFTA Awards.

While neither presenter has confirmed a romance, fans are now piecing together what appears to be a slow-burn love story that’s been developing quietly behind the scenes.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones

The first major spark for eagle-eyed fans came back in March, when Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones took on a 24-hour live TV roller-skating challenge for Comic Relief.

Donning matching spandex and red crash helmets, the pair skated side-by-side for an entire day and night.

Gethin, 47, took to Instagram shortly after to share a heartfelt tribute to his co-host.

“And a little appreciation post for this superwoman @helenskelton,” he wrote. “Unbelievable physical and mental resilience. Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on TV).”

He continued with a revealing comment that hinted at their closeness.

“It says a lot that you can spend 24 hours non-stop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief. Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn’t even come into mind.”

Fans quickly picked up on the chemistry. One wrote: “You two belong together. Love you guys. Epic challenge, a pleasure to watch.” Another pleaded: “Cooooome on! It’s staring you both in the face!”

Meanwhile, Helen later returned the favour with her own heartfelt message.

“My dear @gethincjones… You are some man,” she gushed. “I don’t publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you, my friend, because I assume it is well known, but for the record, you’re a legend. I’m beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa, and beyond.”

‘Their friendship has blossomed’

According to insiders, this connection has been brewing for some time. A source told MailOnline: “Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection.

“They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny, but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

The BAFTA appearance wasn’t the first time they’ve drawn attention. Last year, the pair attended a charity ball organised by Rob Burrow’s sisters, where sources noted their “undeniable” connection.

“It was very clear that Helen and Gethin were together as a couple at the event,” an attendee said. “They were with close friends of Helen’s, and their connection was undeniable. Helen and Gethin have been able to attend events together without much fanfare purely because they’re work colleagues. But anyone who has seen them at these bashes will testify they look extremely cosy.”

Their Morning Live co-host Michelle Ackerley – who recently announced her pregnancy – also spoke about the strong bond shared on set.

“It’s a feeling of being safe, like you’re in good hands,” she told MailOnline. “We’ve got each other’s backs. I’m working with my mates. It’s the dream scenario.”

Gethin echoed this sentiment. “We are very supportive of each other, we do look out for each other. I think that’s fair to say on and off camera.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sun about the roller skating challenge, Gethin gushed over his co-star.

“We are very supportive of each other, we like do look out for each other,” he admitted. “I think that’s fair to say on and off camera. You sometimes could get… you might need a little pep talk every now and then. Because she’s very passionate.”

Helen and Gethin attended the BAFTAs together earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews)

Gethin and Helen relationship history

Both Helen and Gethin have weathered heartbreak in the public eye.

Helen’s marriage to rugby player Richie Myler ended in 2022. Myler has since had a child with Stephanie Thirkhill, daughter of millionaire Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkhill.

Gethin, meanwhile, was once engaged to singer Katherine Jenkins and recently ended a relationship with First Dates star Cici Coleman.

What’s more, Gethin was recently left red-faced as he revealed (without naming any names) that he has been sharing his bed with someone lately…

While the pair remain tight-lipped and focused on their work, it’s clear to anyone watching that they have a unique bond.

So could it be a case of watch this space? We most certainly hope so!

ED! has contacted reps for Helen and Gethin for comment.

