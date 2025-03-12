BBC Morning Live host Gethin Jones found himself blushing after hinting a new partner isn’t a fan of his sleeping habit.

The 47-year-old Welsh presenter hosted the breakfast show on Wednesday morning (March 12) alongside Gabby Logan. During a discussion about snoring, Gethin may have spilled a little secret about his personal life…

Gethin reveals he snores (Credit: BBC)

Gethin Jones hints at new partner

While on the subject, Gabby turned to Gethin and asked if the former Blue Peter presenter snored.

In response, he may have accidentally revealed details surrounding his love life. Gethin said: “I always thought I didn’t, but apparently, I found out recently, [I might] get myself in trouble here, that I do.”

Following the admission, the camera turned to the rest of the presenters and panel, who were laughing with Gethin and Gaby. While embarrassed, Gethin tried to distract everyone by sticking to the subject.

However, Gaby kept the joke going by touching his face and expressing: “He’s blushing!”

The Welsh star kept the joke going when they discussed mouth tape being a solution to those who snore.

Following his reveal, Gethin started blushing (Credit: BBC)

Gethin’s relationship history

Despite gracing our screens for several decades, Gethin has kept his love life under wraps in recent years.

In February 2011, he got engaged to singer Katherine Jenkins after first forming a relationship in 2007. However, the pair never walked down the aisle, announcing their split in December of that year.

Three years later, reports revealed he briefly dated former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh. Other rumoured girlfriends have included First Dates star Cici Coleman and lingerie model Katja Zwara.

Earlier this year, Gethin revealed on the Restless Natives podcast that he was banned from the dating app Hinge after over 300 women incorrectly reported him for “catfishing”.

