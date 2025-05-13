Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones turn heads with ‘gorgeous’ red carpet appearance

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones were out earlier this week representing the show they present together, Morning Live, at the TV BAFTAs.

The pair appeared to have got ready in the same hotel, posing for snaps in the hallway and lift as they made their way to the ceremony.

Gethin looked handsome in a black tuxedo with a white shirt. Helen Skelton, meanwhile, also went for monochrome, opting for a stunning black and white dress that showed off her toned shape.

The pair appeared beaming in the pictures, and once they were posted to Instagram, it wasn’t long before wild (and unconfirmed) romance rumours started.

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton left the TV BAFTAs together earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones branded ‘the perfect couple’

Fans of the pair got a little carried away in the comments section of the post.

“Oooo are you two a couple? Come on Helen, spill the beans you gorgeous people!” urged one.

“It’s about time these two made it official! Gorgeous couple,” said a second. A third commented: “What a beautiful perfectly matched couple.”

A fourth urged: “Please tell me these two are dating!”

Wish these two would get together – they look so good as a pair.

“So obvious they are together – you can see it on Morning Live,” another claimed.

“Omg come on you guys, when is the announcement? Gethin and Helen, the world knows. Please don’t make us wait to your wedding day. Such a gorgeous couple,” said another.

“Wish these two would get together – they look so good as a pair,” said another.

“The perfect couple,” another added.

Helen and Gethin left the awards do together, with Helen beaming and barefoot and holding her high heels in her hand as she made her way to her waiting taxi.

Gethin and Helen were at the awards with their Morning Live co-stars Dr Xand van Tulleken, Michelle Ackerley and Kimberley Walsh (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

So are Helen and Gethin dating?

Well, Helen did recently share her love for Gethin, but not in the way fans are hoping.

After their recent Comic Relief challenge, she paid tribute to Gethin in a social media post. “I don’t publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known.

“But for the record you’re a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond. I can gush he doesn’t read beyond one paragraph on an insta post,” she said.

Gethin, meanwhile, recently let slip that he has been dating someone in an admission that made him blush on the BBC morning show.

Gethin was asked if he snored and, appearing to confirm a romance, he replied: “I always thought I didn’t, but apparently, I found out recently, [I might] get myself in trouble here, that I do.”

However, it appears Helen isn’t the person being kept awake by Gethin’s snoring. Shutting down the romance rumours, he recently revealed: “We’re very honest with one another. We’re best friends.”

Helen split from husband Richie Myler back in April 2022. They share three young children.

