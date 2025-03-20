Gethin Jones has revealed his fears that his friendship with Helen Skelton could crumble as they take part in their Comic Relief challenge today (March 20).

The pair are firm friends and present Morning Live together. However, will it stay that way now they’ve strapped on their roller skates to take part in a 24-hour challenge for the charity?

The pair have signed up for the ultimate endurance challenge (Credit: BBC)

Gethin, 47, and Helen, 41, kicked off their Wheely Big Challenge earlier today. It’ll see them take part in a 24-hour roller-skating challenge in aid of Comic Relief.

Hunky Geth previously revealed the 24-hour dance challenge he completed for the charity was “one of the best experiences of his life”. However, it appears the same may not be said for his current endurance attempt…

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton’s Comic Relief challenge kicks off

Gethin and Helen started their challenge today, with the duo set to finish during tomorrow’s episode of Morning Live (March 21). The main Red Nose Day show will then air later in the evening.

Ahead of the challenge, Geth told The Mirror that he was worried the pair’s friendship could become strained as they test their endurance.

“We’re best friends. We’re very honest with one another,” Gethin said, before revealing that he’s not exactly a pro when it comes to rollerskating. And he also seems as worried about staying awake for 24 hours as he is about staying upright.

Reflecting on his previous Comic Relief challenge, he said: “When I was dancing at 3 am, I thought, this is hard. You’ve got hours to go. I’m interested to see how we cope and how we help each other. We’ll need to,” he quipped.

Gethin then revealed that last time he struggled seeing supporters come and go, and being a lot fresher than him, so he’s worried about how he and Helen will cope with that particular challenge.

“Seeing people leave and come back refreshed is going to be a test,” he said.

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton present Morning Live together (Credit: Splash News)

Helen and Gethin’s friendship

Gethin and Helen – who are both thought to be single – have been friends for years. They’ve been presenting Morning Live together since 2023. She split from her husband Richie Myler in April 2022.

Speaking about his pal, Gethin previously said: “I absolutely love working with Helen. We have been friends for years.”

The pair have also enjoyed holidays together, heading to the Lake District last year with their BBC co-host Michelle Acklerley.

Posting pictures of himself carrying Helen’s daughter Elsie, who she shares with ex-husband Richie, Gethin said: “Perfect few days with these gems! We walked, talked, swam, paddled, ate, drank, ate, ran, swam, played football, rugby and some other games that haven’t been named yet!”

Fans lapped up the pictures, with one commenting: “Looks fantastic with your two TV wives!”

Here’s hoping Helen and Gethin don’t decide to skate out of each other’s lives after 24 hours on four wheels…

Find out how Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones get on tomorrow (March 21) on Morning Live, 9.30am on BBC One. Comic Relief: Funny For Money airs from 7pm on BBC one tomorrow.

