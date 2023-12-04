Morning Live: Helen Skelton made permanent presenter as show makes bid to rival This Morning with timeslot move

Morning Live will debut a new hosting line-up in 2024 which includes Helen Skelton, it has been announced.

The BBC has confirmed the daytime series will kick off on January 2 with a longer running time.

And that will mean it overlaps more against ITV’s This Morning, which airs in a similar slot.

Helen Skelton is getting a permanent job alongside Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live shake-up: Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley to alternate with Gethin Jones

But as well as extending episodes from 45 minutes to 75 minutes – beginning at 9.30am – permanent roles for Countryfile and Strictly star Helen, as well as Michelle Ackerley, are settled.

Helen and Michelle will alternate on the presenting couch alongside anchor Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday.

Gethin, meanwhile, will present four to five shows a week. And in other presenter news, Kym Marsh will co-host on Thursdays, with the likes of Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding expected to feature regularly, too.

Michelle Ackerley is also becoming a permanent member of the presenting line-up (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton reacts

Helen said of her position: “I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company!

“It’s really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice. Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about. We’re right at the heart of what matters to people right now.

“We’re not just highlighting problems though, we’re finding solutions – and I love that we’re able to help in some small way.

I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company!

“It’s stuff you need to know but also stuff that’s nice to know. And even when I’m not hosting, I’m sat at home with a cuppa taking it all in. I can’t wait for January!”

Helen Skelton: ‘Even when I’m not hosting, I’m sat at home with a cuppa taking it all in’ (Credit: BBC)

Helen and Michelle go way back

Meanwhile, Michelle said she was “delighted” to join Helen as part of the regular line-up.

She added: “I’ve known Geth and Helen for a long time now and believe or not, Helen and I used to flat share back in the day! To do this all in my home town of Manchester is a dream!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Morning Live (@bbcmorninglive)

Morning Live, which first started airing in October 2020, is watched by up to 1.4 million viewers a day.

Read more: From Janette Manrara to Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, the Morning Live presenters’ rich list!

Morning Live currently airs on weekdays on BBC One at 9.15am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.