Helen Skelton ‘gushes’ over Gethin Jones as she declares her ‘love’ for Morning Live co-star

BBC Morning Live host Helen Skelton gushed over her co-star Gethin Jones in a wholesome social media post.

Last Friday (March 21), Helen, 41, and Gethin, 47, helped raise £34 million for Comic Relief for its 40th anniversary. The firm friends participated in the Wheely Big Challenge, in which they roller-skated nonstop for 24 hours.

Gethin and Helen helped raise money for Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton expresses her ‘love’ for Gethin Jones

After completing their mission, which saw Gethin suffer a nasty accident, Helen reminisced over their challenge with a sweet Instagram post.

In her upload, the former Strictly star shared clips of herself and Gethin skating. However, it was her caption that stood out with fans.

“Still not over it. Sorry…. Humbled by your generosity and so impressed the @bbcmorninglive team pulled this off,” Helen wrote.

“Raised over a million for some charities that lift all of our communities. Celebrated some unbelievably selfless people and their work. Broadcast live for around 26 hours. Shone a light on volunteers who deserve the credit. True privilege to be part of.”

Helen declared her ‘love’ for Gethin (Credit: BBC)

Gushing about her “dear” skating partner, Helen praised Gethin, referring to him as “some man”.

You’re a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side.

She continued: “I don’t publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you’re a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond. I can gush he doesn’t read beyond one paragraph on an insta post.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

‘You moved me to tears’

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise the duo for their accomplishment.

“Both of you are legends. Such great sports that love a great challenge,” one user wrote.

“Well done both, an incredible achievement. Worked with Geth on his first presenting job on S4C many moons ago. Super proud,” another person shared.

“What absolute legends you both are! An incredible amount of money raised!” a third remarked.

“You both moved me to tears. You each brought something unique to the challenge and the causes and things that matter to you. Epic. Thank you both,” a fourth person wrote.

“Congratulations Helen, you both did yourselves proud,” a fifth user added.

