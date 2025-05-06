Morning Live presenter Michelle Ackerley announced she is pregnant with her first baby during today’s show.

The 40-year-old TV star hosted Tuesday’s show (May 6) alongside Welsh co-star Gethin Jones, where she shared the exciting news.

Morning Live star Michelle Ackerley pregnant with first baby

Gethin teased the announcement at the beginning, stating she had “some news” for viewers at home. Michelle responded: “I have actually, yes. I am four months pregnant. I still can’t quite believe it myself, really, but yes, very, very happy.”

Celebrating the news with her, the BBC Morning Live guests applauded the announcement. Gethin shared a “congratulations” to Michelle and added that the team is “so, so happy” for her.

Michelle revealed she has been “waking up in the middle of the night at 3am”, nudging her former rugby coach husband Ben Ryan, telling him this is “what we’ve got to get used to, no sleep, so let’s have a conversation in the middle of the night”.

Michelle’s endometriosis and infertility struggles

Following today’s show, Michelle took to Instagram to share photos of her wedding to hubby Ben last year.

“I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12 months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant,” she wrote.

Within the post, she opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and infertility.

“I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year – realising how many other women were going through similar experiences. Feeling part of a community – especially when it comes to women’s health can really make a difference,” Michelle explained.

“Even at the very start of this year I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental & physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster.”

She continued: “The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it.”

‘This is such amazing news’

Within the comments, Michelle’s followers rushed to share their congratulations.

“Aw this is the most amazing news! So happy for you both,” Girls Aloud star and fellow Morning Live presenter Kimberley Walsh wrote.

“Wonderful news sending lots of love Michelle,” Matt Baker added.

“This is such amazing and wonderful news. Congratulations to you both,” Strictly star Neil Jones shared.

“Congratulations!!!!” Loose Women panelist Charlene White wrote.

