Helen Skelton addresses her ‘natural chemistry’ with Gethin Jones: ‘I feel very lucky’

TV star Helen Skelton has opened up about working alongside her co-star Gethin Jones and how they have a “natural chemistry”.

Over the years, Helen has been a fixture on BBC. Between 2008 and 2013, she hosted iconic show Blue Peter and later starred on Strictly Come Dancing.

Currently, she presents Countryfile and Morning Live, the latter where Helen has said she’s formed tight bonds.

Helen Skelton ‘very lucky’ with Morning Live co-star friendships

In a new interview with Hello, Helen, 41, said she and the Morning Live mainstay presenters, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley, are close off camera.

“I’ve done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks,” she explained.

“Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we’ve got a lot of the same reference points,” Helen added.

The mum-of-three revealed that she and Michelle “used to flat share back in London”, stating they have “natural chemistry” because they have known each other since they began their television careers.

“If you have to go to work and you like what you do and you do it with people that are like an extension of your family, then you’re very lucky and I definitely feel like that at Morning Live,” she continued.

Is Gethin Jones in a relationship with Helen Skelton?

Despite knowing each other for many years, Gethin and Helen have never confirmed if they are in a relationship.

However, according to inside sources, the pair could be more than just good friends.

“Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection,” a TV insider alleged to the MailOnline.

“They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

While both Gethin and Helen have remained tight lipped about the headlines, there have been several signs that they might be a couple.

