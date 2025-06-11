Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones in steamy spa ‘date’ as pair ‘all over each other’

TV presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones are ‘continuing to grow close off screen’, a tabloid report has claimed.

The Morning Live stars have been linked in the past few weeks. And now, according to The Sun, their “flirty antics” have been taking onlookers by surprise.

That’s because, according to the newspaper, were recently spotted “looking loved up” as they visited a country club and spa.

Could Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton be an item? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has been reported about Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones?

The Sun claims Gethin Jones, 47, took Helen, 41, to the venue near his home – with sources indicating they did not appear to be spending time together as pals. In fact, according to onlookers, it wasn’t just the steam room that was raising temperatures…

An unnamed insider is said to have alleged: “Gethin and Helen were all over each other. They are clearly super comfortable with each other and it wasn’t just like two friends hanging out.

“Helen was really laughing and smiling as they spent time together before heading off in the late afternoon.”

Mum-of-three Helen, who split from her ex-husband Richie Myler in 2022, is believed to be based in Cornwall. Morning Live, however, is filmed in Manchester.

Gethin, meanwhile, was formerly linked with TOWIE cast member Lucy Mecklenburgh, and was also engaged to singer Katherine Jenkins.

ED! has approached representatives for Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones for comment on The Sun’s story.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones were reportedly ‘spotted at a spa’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Gethin Jones in a relationship with Helen Skelton?

Neither Gethin nor Helen have indicated or confirmed they are in a relationship with one another.

According to reports, however, the TV presenting duo could be more than just good friends. And those claims ramped up after Helen and Gethin appeared to attend the TV BAFTAs together last month.

An unnamed source claimed to MailOnline in May: “Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection.”

The insider is also said to have claimed: “They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton were dressed up to the nines for the TV BAFTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Recently, Helen told Hello! that she is close to her co-stars Gethin and Michelle Ackerley when the cameras stop recording.

“I’ve done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks,” she explained.

Helen added: “If you have to go to work and you like what you do and you do it with people that are like an extension of your family, then you’re very lucky and I definitely feel like that at Morning Live.”

Additionally, amid the unsubstantiated rumours, fans have their own theories about whether Gethin and Helen might be dating or not.

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.30am.

