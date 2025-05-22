Inside Gethin Jones’ love life – failed engagement; Lucy Meck romance; ‘deep connection’ with Helen Skelton

It feels like Gethin Jones has been all over our screens for years, from his first gig on Blue Peter to his current slot on Morning Live – but what we want to know is, what’s the state of play with his love life?

He’s had the Strictly treatment and taken his turn in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen, but when will it be his turn to be lucky in love?

So is Gethin, 47, single? Has he ever been married? And who has he dated? Stay tuned for a full lowdown…

Gethin was engaged to Katherine Jenkins (Credit: Cover Images)

Gethin Jones’ love life – engagement to Katherine Jenkins

Gethin’s never been married, but he has been engaged. Like a number of celebs, he found love on Strictly in 2007, though not with his dance partner.

Gethin began dating Welsh singing treasure Katherine Jenkins after she performed on the show with Andrea Bocelli.

In February 2011, the couple announced their engagement, but called it off before the year was out.

Although it clearly wasn’t meant to be, Gethin has spoken about the profound impact the relationship had on him.

Everything changed with this relationship.

“It was weird for me as I met someone on the show and that was bizarre, because she was super high profile and I hadn’t experienced any kind of fame,” he told Strictly’s Oti Mabuse when he appeared on her podcast.

“I had gone from Blue Peter to the biggest show on telly dating, you know, a world famous singer. I took a lot of self confidence from being able to express myself dancing but everything sort of changed with this relationship developing.”

‘The plan was to get married and have children’

In an interview with OK! in 2012, he also spoke about Katherine. He said: “Obviously it’s a very difficult time, especially when you’re both known. It’s still kind of tough, really. Obviously we don’t speak as much as we used to, though.

“The plan was always to go home to Wales, get married, have children and teach my children to speak Welsh. However, you just never know what’s going to happen, do you?”

Gethin went on a few dates with Lucy Mecklenburgh from TOWIE (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Meck called Gethin ‘the nicest guy’

Following his break up with Katherine, Gethin briefly dated TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is 13 years his junior. However, their busy schedules meant they never quite got to making it official.

“We went out a few times a while ago but it was bad timing for both of us,” Lucy told New! at the time, insisting: “He’s the nicest guy. It was a mutual thing.”

He also had a one-year relationship with model Katja Zwara (aka the girl in Olly Murs’ Dance With Me Tonight music video) which ended in 2018.

They were together for a year before parting ways, with their hectic work schedules cited as the reason for the split.

Katja Zwara is another of Gethin’s exes (Credit: YouTube)

Gethin Jones’ love life – First Dates star Cici Coleman

Gethin was linked with Cici Coleman, the First Dates waitress, back in the summer of 2023.

The pair were spotted watching Frankie Bridge in 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End on what looked to be a date night.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They’ve grown close and have been spending time together.”

Gethin was linked to the First Dates waitress? (Credit: Channel 4)

Helen Skelton romance rumours

Recently it’s been reported that Gethin is growing closer to his Morning Live co-host Helen Skelton. And fans are most definitely hoping the rumours that they’ve been dating in secret for months are true.

After they attended the recent TV BAFTAs together, a source shared: “Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection.”

At a charity ball, onlookers also said they suspected they’re a couple. “It was very clear that Helen and Gethin were together as a couple at the event. They were with close friends of Helen’s, and their connection was undeniable.

“Helen and Gethin have been able to attend events together without much fanfare purely because they’re work colleagues. But anyone who has seen them at these bashes will testify they look extremely cosy.”

Helen and Gethin both present Morning Live together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He does tend to have a type’

Embarrassing Gethin with an appearance on his Hits Radio show a few years ago, Gethin’s big sister discussed why she thinks her little brother has been so unlucky in love.

“He does tend to have a type,” she revealed. “The last two girls even had the same name.”

She also went on: “They’ve got to tick every box and if there’s one tiny thing wrong like if their middle toes longer than their big toe he goes off them.”

Gethin does want to settle down and have kids

Back in 2016, the man himself did open up about his hopes for a family, though.

He told The Sun: “My relationship history has taught me that it’s not good to settle. I hope one day I am blessed to be married and have children, but you can’t force the issue. And the older I get, the more relaxed I feel about it.”

Gethin also hasn’t ruled out adopting.

In a 2023 interview, Gethin revealed he has “always wanted to adopt”.

“I always wanted to have kids, but adopt too. A gay friend of mine in LA was doing it when I was out there and I was like, wow. I learned a lot watching him go through it,” he explained.

“But obviously, you’ve got to be ready, it’s a huge commitment. But I think because I do a lot of work with children’s charities, and you see these heartbreaking stories, I just think I’d just love to be able to save a child in that sense.”

