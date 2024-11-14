Vicky Pattison got married to husband Ercan Ramadan recently – yet they’re already sleeping apart.

However, it’s not due to any martial issues, as the former Geordie Shore star revealed in a new interview…

Vicky and Ercan tied the knot in August (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Vicky Pattison and husband Ercan Ramadan sleeping apart

Two months ago, Vicky, 37, tied the knot with Ercan in a lavish ceremony in London.

However, two months later and the couple are already sleeping apart. But, according to Vicky, it’s really not anything to worry about.

Speaking to The Sun on behalf of Lily’s Kitchen, Vicky explained that the reason is down to her pet dogs, as she discussed the royal treatment her pet pooches get. The couple has two Labradors, Max and Milo.

“I suppose some people would potentially consider how we treat them a bit outrageous and probably consider them a bit spoiled, but I just think if you’re not willing to have your your dogs and treat them as part of the family I honestly don’t know what the point is,” she said.

Vicky Pattison on kicking husband Ercan out of bed

The star – who won I’m A Celebrity back in 2015 – then continued.

“I think my behavior, potentially from some, may be judged as outrageous, but it’s just par for the course. Even though I have just got married, I think less than two months, he’s in the spare room and the dogs sleep with me,” she said.

The star then went on to say how the dogs get spoiled on their birthdays and at Christmas.

“Every year the boys both get thrown a birthday party and when it comes to big things like Christmas we go the extra mile, whether that’s getting them their own advent calendar from Lily’s Kitchen or making sure they’ve got their own Christmas dinner, their own presents to open in the morning, it’s all just endless. But they’ve brought us so much happiness. They’ve turned my house into a home,” she then added.

