Pete Wicks has been warned by some of his fans after he shared a photo with Vicky Pattison at her second wedding.

Vicky tied the knot with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan in August. But the couple had a second ceremony in Italy this week.

Her friend Pete took a break from Strictly rehearsals to attend the celebrations as he took to Instagram to pay tribute to “wonderful” Vicky.

Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison

Pete shared a photo of himself looking dapper in a suit alongside Vicky, who looked gorgeous in a white lace dress.

In the snap, Vicky smiles with her hand over her mouth as Pete beams at her.

He wrote: “Couldn’t be more proud of you… @vickypattison. For 10 years you have been one of my best friends and biggest supporters.

“I am so blessed and lucky to call you a friend. You are a wonderful person and have always been there for me, my life is better with you in it.”

The former TOWIE star added: “This is your day and you deserve it more than anyone. Congratulations.”

Pete attended Vicky’s abroad wedding celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Vicky Pattison wedding dress

However, in the comments, some fans appeared worried that Pete had shared a picture of Vicky’s dress before she had!

One person said: “Stunning but I’d take this down, she’s not shown her dress yet publicly on her page, just have your back!”

For 10 years you have been one of my best friends and biggest supporters.

Another wrote: “Peteeeeee have you just posted her dress before her? She might want you to delete this bubs.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Eeeeeek possibly going to get into trouble for this. You’re showing the first photo… I mean, thank you, we’re all waiting for it BUT the bride might be miffed.”

But it seems Vicky didn’t mind as she gushed in the comments: “I have never been more grateful for you.. I know now hard you’re working with @jowitaprzystal – can’t believe you sacrificed a couple hours for me. Love you.”

Vicky and Ercan have tied the knot again! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fan also wrote: “She’s clearly allowed him to post it surely he isn’t that stupid.”

Another agreed, adding: “Let him congratulate his friends without the trolls always interfering.”

Vicky and Ercan had tied the knot in August at London’s Marylebone Town Hall.

I’m A Celebrity star Vicky looked stunning in a short, off-the-shoulder white dress and veil, with Ercan looking very dapper in a sharp tuxedo.

Vicky Pattison wedding

On Wednesday, Vicky shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she relaxed with a face mask. She wrote: “I’m getting married TODAYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!! Take 2 babyyyyyyy.

“I am beyond excited, nervous and happy… and just can’t wait to see you @ercan_ram.” [Sic]

