Moment Tom Read Wilson is ‘mocked’ for how he speaks during The Voice UK audition

Tom Read Wilson’s long-lost The Voice UK audition has resurfaced – and it features will.i.am doing a full-on impression of the I’m A Celebrity star’s unmistakable speaking voice.

Back in 2016, Tom, then 39, took his shot at the singing competition hoping it would open the door to a music career. Sadly, his performance didn’t convince the judges enough to turn their chairs.

But while the vocals didn’t land, his wonderfully theatrical way of speaking absolutely did. The coaches were captivated, and will.i.am even broke into a playful mimic of Tom’s voice – a moment that’s now doing the rounds again as fans revel in his pre-jungle past.

will.i.am even went as far as to mock Tom – who is currently starring in I’m A Celebrity – when he spoke to him at the end.

I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson’s audition on The Voice UK

Tom auditioned for The Voice UK during the show’s final series with the BBC. The following year, it moved to ITV.

The series 5 judges presiding over the blind auditions were will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Boy George and Ricky Wilson. JLS star Marvin Humes and Emma Willis hosted.

In the clip, Tom’s televised audition begins with him talking about himself. He says: “I would describe myself as gregarious, fun, naughty and a little bit irreverent. And rather chaotic. It covers everything, doesn’t it?”

Tom describes his profession as a ‘thespian’. Backstage, Marvin tells him his accent is “fantastic”. Tom replies: “It’s rather plummy. I’m a bit of a cultural throwback, I’m afraid.”

The hopeful goes on to call himself as “from another era”. He also says he is a “desperate romantic”.

Producers of The Voice UK even play the theme tune to Keeping Up Appearances before he heads on stage.

Tom then sings a rendition of Bill Crosby’s 1944 song, Accentuate the Positive. As soon as he begins, Boy George turns to Paloma and simply says: “Drag.”

will.i.am and Paloma mock Tom Read Wilson’s voice

None of the judges turned their chairs around for Tom. After his audition, Paloma tells him: “Wow, you tricked us. You don’t look anything like you sounded.” will adds: “I thought you were like, 85.”

They then go on to mimic Tom’s voice. When he says he is from a musical theatre background, Paloma puts on a posh accent and says: “Oh really? I really didn’t guess! I really, really do find you very endearing!”

will, meanwhile, asks: “Wait a second, where do you come from?!” Tom replies: “I come from Berkshire. Real Wind in the Willows territory.”

Standing up, American native will continues: “Wait a second. Are you for real? Are you like that all the time and stuff?!”

Paloma, still speaking in a posh accent, says to Tom: “You’re everything will thought he was going to find when he arrived in Britain.”

will continues to look dumbfounded. He then tells Tom: “Michael Jackson will flip his… he’s flipping right now.” Mimicking the softly-spoken megastar, who died in 2009, will quips: “We could have been best friends.”

will says he would like to see Tom in a fight. Boy George then tells Tom he should “read the news” or make “tube stop announcements”. Fulfilling the brief, Tom replies: “The next stop will be Oxford Circus.”

Tom was still upbeat despite the banter and not getting through his audition. Once off stage, he says it was “great fun”.

‘Tom’s voice IS real,’ says co-star

The Voice UK judges clearly weren’t the only ones puzzled by Tom Read Wilson’s voice. Plenty of I’m A Celebrity viewers – especially those who’ve never caught him on Celebs Go Dating – have been left just as confused.

Tom threw everyone off even more on Monday night when he suddenly switched to a deep, cockney growl, leaving campmates and fans wondering whether his usual posh, theatrical tone is all an act.

But according to Anna Williamson, it’s absolutely not. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, the Celebs Go Dating star confirmed that Tom really does speak exactly like that in day-to-day life. No performance, no put-on, just pure Tom.

And if you fancy a blast from the past, you can watch his throwback Voice UK audition below – it’s a treat.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday November 25, 2025.

