I’m A Celebrity duo Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley said goodbye to the jungle in tonight’s show as they were eliminated in a double eviction.

Fans were thrilled, with many declaring they were “so happy” that Aitch, Ginge, Shona, and Tom have made it to the final.

Jack and Lisa left tonight (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley eliminated on I’m A Celebrity

Tonight saw Ant and Dec enter camp to inform the camp that another celebrity was set to leave the show.

However, what they didn’t inform the campmates was that two of them would be leaving, not just one!

Jack and Lisa found themselves in the bottom two, and it turns out they were both saying goodbye tonight.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his exit, Jack admitted he was thrilled to have found “11 new friends” in the UK.

He also opened up about how he needed the “basic living” on offer in camp following the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack is out! (Credit: ITV)

Lisa happy to be out

Speaking to Ant and Dec, meanwhile, Lisa admitted she was thrilled to be out.

“It’s amazing!” she gushed. “I’m free!”

She also spoke positively about all the laughter in jungle.

“I’ve made friends for life,” she then added.

Lisa said goodbye too (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘glad’ Jack and Lisa are out

Taking to Twitter, fans seemed glad that Lisa and Jack were out.

“Thank god those 2 went. Now, TOM TO WIN,” one viewer tweeted.

“The final 4 I wanted,” another said.

“So happy that Aitch, Shona, Tom & Ginge are in the final four but Lisa and Jack have been great campmates,” a third wrote.

“AM SO HAPPY I COULD DIE I GOT MY FINAL THREE PLUS I LOVE TOM,” another added.

“This is the final four and honestly this is the most perfect final four that I wanted,” a fifth tweeted.

“Sad Jack and Lisa are out, but they were the best options at this point,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Saturday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 AND ITVX.

