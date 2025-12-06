I’m A Celebrity ‘chaos’ as viewers call out ‘extra brutal’ Celebrity Cyclone challenge

The final tour took part in the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge on I’m A Celebrity tonight (December 6) – and it was everything viewers were expecting.

Following last night’s (December 5) double elimination, the four remaining campmates — Aitch, Angry Ginge, Shona McGarty and Tom Read Wilson — had to win a star each for camp in the trial on Saturday night.

All four campmates took part in Celebrity Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Cyclone Challenge

The celebrities choose their running order and must stand on their designated spots, holding their large foam stars until the klaxon sounds.

Going first means a shorter distance to travel in the cyclone, but you’ll have to hold on the longest. Going last means you’ll face the toughest conditions from the elements.

Tom went first, then Shona. Meanwhile Ginge went third, and Aitch went last.

To claim victory, all four must battle their way up the giant slip-and-slide, gripping huge stars as water cannons blast them and giant balls come hurtling their way.

Despite looking like a lot of fun, the challenge is no walk in the park. That said, despite many setbacks, all four managed to complete the challenge successfully.

However, viewers couldn’t help but notice how “brutal” the challenge was compared to previous years.

Viewers said the iconic challenge was ‘complete chaos’ this year (Credit: ITV)

‘This is just utter chaos’

“The most chaotic Cyclone I’ve ever watched,” one user wrote on X.

“Is it me or was this year’s cyclone extra brutal,” another person shared.

“This is brutal this year, and I’m loving it,” a third remarked.

“Lol, this is just utter chaos,” a fourth said.

“This is pure choas lol,” a fifth echoed.

Meanwhile, many were happy to see the trial still be a big part of the show after several years.

“20 years later and Celebrity Cyclone is still among the best ten minutes of TV every series,” one said.

“Celebrity Cyclone will never not be so epic and entertaining, absolute cinema,” another declared.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday December 6, 2025.

