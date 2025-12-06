I’m A Celebrity final four take part in long-awaited Cyclone challenge in first look at tonight’s episode: ‘Best day of the year’

Tonight (December 6), the final four campmates are taking part in the highly anticipated Celebrity Cyclone trial on I’m A Celebrity.

Last night (December 5), Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley and reality star Jack Osbourne waved goodbye to the show in a double elimination.

Now, just four contestants remain — social media personality Angry Ginge, Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson, rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

With the final just one day away, the remaining celebrities must all take part in the iconic Celebrity Cyclone. And ahead of tonight’s episode, ITV has shared a first-look…

The iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Cyclone challenge

As they prepare to take part in the intense trial, Shona, Ginge, Aitch and Ginge can be seen standing on top of a circular platform.

While all were wearing goggles, Shona and Tom appeared nervous as they were holding each other’s hands.

As usual, hosts Ant and Dec were there for support. While speaking through a megaphone, Ant McPartlin asked the cast: “Ok, are you ready?!” With excitement, the campmates yelled, “YES!”

As suspense continued to build, Ant told them they could start when they saw the fireball. “Rangers! Start your engines!” Ant said.

While on the platform, the celebrities started to spin as the trial began. As soon as the fireball was up in flames, Tom was the first to dive into the ball pit.

But, how well do they do in the trial? We’ll have to tune in to tonight’s episode to find out!

Tom was the first celebrity to dive in (Credit: ITV)

‘The best day of the year’

The challenge is such a favourite with viewers that they look forward to it every series.

“Happy Celebrity Cyclone day, aka best day of the year, to all who celebrate,” one user wrote on X.

“The Cyclone should be a show on its own,” another person shared.

“I’m actually unbelievably sat for Cyclone. It’s not even started yet but I am READY,” a third remarked.

“I am just happy that Shona gets to do the Celebrity Cyclone!!!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “YESSSS MY FINAL FOUR! Bring on the best Cyclone.”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday December 6, 2025.

