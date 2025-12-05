Date of I’m A Celebrity final revealed as current King of the Jungle heads Down Under to hand over crown

The final of I’m A Celebrity 2025 is fast approaching, and it’s going to be movie-length special.

It’s been an action-packed three weeks in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Shona McGarty’s been caught lying. Kelly Brook’s been embroiled in a ‘bullying’ scandal. Ruby Wax angered viewers when she scoffed an entire bag of Liquorice Allsorts. And Martin Kemp finally did a Bushtucker Trial.

However, enjoy it while it lasts, as the date of the final episode is almost upon us…

We’re almost at the end of the 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity now (Credit: ITV)

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

Hosts Ant and Dec will crown the new King or Queen of the Jungle this weekend as the I’m A Celebrity 2025 final takes place on Sunday, December 7.

It will start at 9pm and run until 10.40pm on ITV1, so it’ll be much longer than a typical episode.

It’s also been revealed that there will be three celebrities in the final, all vying to become King or Queen of the Jungle.

Tonight’s show (December 5) will see a double elimination take place. Then, on Saturday, viewers will be able to watch the remaining four contestants battle it out in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Sunday night will see a recap of the final day in camp before the third placed celebrity is revealed. The winner and runner-up of I’m A Celebrity 2025 will then be announced.

Rapper Aitch is favourite to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Who’ll win this year’s show?

But who will win? Well, it’s tipped to be an all-male I’m A Celebrity final.

Lisa Riley and Jack Osbourne are expected to leave tonight, with Shona McGarty leaving after Celebrity Cyclone and just missing out on a place in the final.

Rapper Aitch is currently the hot favourite to win at 10/11, followed by his pal Angry Ginge, with odds of 5/2.

All of the eliminated celebrities – except Alex Scott who has flown home to be with girlfriend Jess Glynne – will be back in the studio to see the winner crowned. Last year’s winner Danny Jones is also Down Under to hand over his title to this year’s champ.

I’m A Celebrity is on every night at 9pm on ITV1, with the final airing on Sunday (December 7).

