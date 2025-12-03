I’m A Celebrity 2025: Martin Kemp called out for not volunteering for Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity viewers have turned on Martin Kemp, slamming him as “lazy” after he kept his hand firmly down for the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The Spandau Ballet legend sparked backlash when he failed to volunteer for Walk The Plank in last night’s episode, leaving fans unimpressed.

His reluctance comes hot on the heels of his family publicly voicing their frustration over how little airtime he’s been getting – and viewers were quick to question whether that played a part in his refusal to step forward.

But viewers reckon Martin isn’t exactly doing himself any favours. Even his son Roman has now admitted he’s baffled by his dad’s near-total avoidance of Bushtucker Trials.

One fan even joked about Martin’s reported £95,000 fee, suggesting he’d essentially bagged himself a “month-long holiday in Australia” rather than a spot in the thick of the action.

I’m A Celebrity fans brand Martin Kemp ‘lazy’

Martin – who has gone under the radar for the majority of the series so far – certainly caught the attention of viewers last night. It was announced in camp that the next Bushtucker Trial needed one volunteer.

Both Shona McGarty and Jack Osbourne offered to do it, while several others raised their hands. But Martin remained silent. The group eventually picked EastEnders star Shona to go.

Taking to X, fans complained: “Martin Kemp has really gone down in my estimations. I loved him in the 80s but he is coming across as a complete wimp! He votes for all the women to do the challenges and slinks back into the shadows.”

Another added: “Martin Kemp is so boring, get rid.”

Someone else posted: “Martin Kemp, done nothing.“

A fourth penned: “Martin Kemp might get top 3 by accident you know.”

And, staying on this theme, another viewer even mused: “Martin Kemp has been paid £95k to have a month long holiday in Australia, do one Dingo Dollar challenge and a couple of little trials, then just chill. Love him for that.”

I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp’s son Roman reacts

Martin’s son Roman has been throwing his support behind his dad over the past two weeks. But even he is beginning to turn on him.

Roman, who came third in the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity, is now urging viewers to “stop voting” to save Martin.

Also commenting on X, he said: “Genuine question, is my dad the only one to have not done an actual trial?”

Roman has since added: “I’ll tell you this, if my dad survives tomorrow. I’m going to need to start the anti-voting campaign. I’m not having him beat my 3rd place… I’d never live it down.”

Who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

Kelly Brook became the latest star to exit I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday night after receiving the fewest public votes to be saved. Her departure leaves eight campmates still in the running. This includes Martin, Shona, Jack, Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Tom Read Wilson and Lisa Riley. Every single one of them is at risk as the next elimination looms. Tonight brings another Bushtucker Trial, but Martin won’t be stepping up for this one either. ITV has confirmed that Jack will be tackling Dangerous Discoveries in a bid to secure those all-important meal stars for camp. So, is this where Martin’s jungle journey comes to an end? Or will he cling on for yet another day under the canopy?

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday December 3, 2025.

