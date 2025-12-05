Roman Kemp issues heartfelt statement as he reveals who he wants to win I’m A Celebrity star following Martin’s elimination

Roman Kemp has shared a heartfelt statement after his dad Martin was voted off I’m A Celebrity. Not only that, he has revealed who he now wants to win.

During Thursday night’s (December 4) show, singer and former EastEnders star Martin was eliminated. He faced the bottom two alongside Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, who received more votes to be saved.

As a result, Martin finished in seventh place, which many viewers were pleased with. One of his biggest supporters this year, however, was Martin’s son Roman, who broke his silence after he was given the boot…

Martin Kemp was voted off last night (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp’s reaction to Martin being voted off I’m A Celebrity

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, last night, Roman wrote “Oh noooooo” after his dad was initially announced to be voted off.

However, in a more emotional statement, he added: “Love him and love that some of you have seen a snapshot of the man I aspire to be! We’ve had some great laughs on here.”

Roman then revealed who he now wants to win. “Tom for the win,” he declared.

The post racked up more than 4,400 likes and many comments from fans who were gutted to see Martin go.

Roman now wants Tom to win (Credit: ITV)

‘What a man’

“Feel like pure [bleep] just want him back,” one user wrote, adding a crying GIF.

“Martin was his true authentic self and love how he didn’t fight for attention in camp. You have also kept us entertained with your posts,” another person shared.

“Him talking about making friends and talking with them all being his highlight got me. What a man. Shame to see him go. Did the Kemp name proud!” a third remarked.

“I’m hoping for a Tom win now too, your Dad was my winner, I know you wouldn’t have lived it down had he won, but come on, he is one in a million! I know I don’t know either of you personally (sadly) but I reckon the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree, nice guys both of you,” a fourth said.

Roman appeared on the same show in 2019. He reached the final and finished in third place.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Friday from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

