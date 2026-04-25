‘Very difficult time’: The Neighbourhood’s Dave Sturrock opens up about health battle that caused his face to drop

The Neighbourhood‘s Dave Sturrock has opened up about a terrifying hospital ordeal that has left him with a drooping face on one side.

Dave is one of the contestants in ITV’s brand new reality game show, hosted by Graham Norton.

The 66-year-old retired lightning production engineer has moved into The Neighbourhood alongside his wife Christine, stepson Jordan, and Jordan’s wife Katie.

The Neighbourhood’s Dave Sturrock has explained why his face drops on one side (Credit: ITV)

They are one of six households competing to win a £250,000 cash prize in The Neighbourhood.

The Neighbourhood: Dave’s health battle

Dave reveals the reason behind the change to his face in the second episode of The Neighbourhood, explaining how what began as a small issue escalated into something far more serious.

“Just over two years ago, I developed a twitch in my left eye,” Dave says.

“The best option was to actually give me brain surgery.

“I was in a high dependency unit for four days but it didn’t work. It didn’t stop the spasm.

“So I had medical Botox and that’s what caused my face to drop. It was a very difficult time.”

Dave opens up about his health struggles after a minor disagreement with his stepson Jordan.

He says: “Jordan’s not the easiest person to talk to, what with his PTSD and my health.”

ED! has previously revealed how Jordan developed PTSD after serving four years in the Royal Air Force.

He now works on an oil rig but has been deeply affected by traumatic scenes he experienced during his service.

Despite their brief tension in the episode, Dave goes on to praise Jordan for the support he showed during his illness.

“Jordan was absolutely brilliant, he was on the phone every day and making sure I was okay,” Dave reveals.

“It’s made the family very tight and we are a much better unit than we were before.”

Dave is on the ITV show with his wife Christine, stepson Jordan and Jordan’s wife Katie (Credit: ITV)

When is The Neighbourhood on?

The Neighbourhood began last night, airing during a packed ITV schedule alongside the I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

Six families, including the Lozman Sturrocks, arrived in the picture perfect village, all competing for the £250,000 prize.

But one family’s dream is already hanging in the balance. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the Kondolas and Bradon families both receiving two FOR SALE signs.

With the Uni Boys tasked with deciding who leaves, both families are now waiting to find out who will be sent home.

The result will be revealed tonight (Saturday April 25) when The Neighbourhood continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: The Neighbourhood’s twins Louise and Lyndsey Scott already have a huge social media following

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