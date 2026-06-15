US alt-pop musician and internet personality Oliver Tree was among six people killed after two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday.

The 32-year-old performer was travelling during a world tour when the crash happened on June 14. After the collision, one helicopter plunged into a dealership car park, where about 20 vehicles caught fire.

Video carried by Brazilian media appeared to show one of the helicopters falling from the sky, followed by flames and thick smoke billowing from the scene.

Officials have reportedly launched an investigation into what caused the collision, as per BBC.

Tree was known for his distinctive bowl cut hair style (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Oliver Tree death: What happened in Brazil

The Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro said crews were called to the site at about 09:00 local time, which is 12:00 GMT.

According to the Associated Press, Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim Diaz, also known as Gaspi, was also believed to have been aboard one of the helicopters.

Authorities listed the other passengers on that aircraft’s manifest as Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale and pilot Alexandre Souza. The manifest for the second helicopter named only its pilot, Charles Marsillac.

Tree’s death shocks music fans worldwide

Tree, whose full name was Oliver Tree Nickell, was born in Santa Cruz, California, in 1993. He broke through in 2016 after gaining viral attention on social media.

Known for his trademark bowl haircut, he built a following with songs including Life Goes On, Miss You and Alien Boy.

He had only recently started a world tour. His latest performance took place in Sao Paulo on June 6. He had also been scheduled to appear in Lisbon on July 1.

Tree was set to appear in Glasgow, Manchester and London in September.

Musician Oliver Tree was only 32 years old (Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Oliver Tree death prompts tributes from KSI and Steve-O

YouTuber KSI, who worked with Tree on the track Voices, shared an emotional tribute on X.

“Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make.

“You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro.”

Jackass star Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, also posted a tribute online alongside a photo of the pair together.

“I was incredibly lucky to become friends with Oliver Tree,” he wrote.

“He would check in on me regularly, and let me know he cared about how I was doing. Such a great person… I’m going to miss him.”

Tree received a Brit Award nomination in 2024 for Miss You, his collaboration with German producer Robin Schulz.

In 2020, he also set a Guinness World Record for building the largest kick scooter, measuring 0.16m tall and 3.13m long.

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