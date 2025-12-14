Strictly fans took to social media today (Sunday, December 14) to express their disappointment as the result of tonight’s elimination leaked online.

Tonight’s results show will see the last celebrity leave the competition before the final next week.

The semi-finalists (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly last night?

Last night’s edition of Strictly was the semi-final, with the celebs dancing in the hope of booking a slot in next weekend’s grand final.

All four remaining celebs had to dance twice during the show.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon kicked things off with a Salsa to Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan. They scored 35 points for it. Later in the show, their Waltz to Michael Bublé’s At This Moment also saw them grab 35 points.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin picked up 37 points for their Tango to Higher by Michael Bublê, and a perfect 40 for their Couple’s Choice to Raye’s rendition of Fly Me to the Moon.

Amber and Nikita topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly leaderboard

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu picked up 39 points for their Waltz to Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time. They also got 39 points for their Salsa to Turn the Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr scored 35 points for their Samba to the tune of Volaire by the Gypsy Kings, and 37 for their Charleston to We Speak No Americano by Yolanda Be Cool.

The evening ended with Amber and Nikita topping the leaderboard on 77 points. Meanwhile, Balvinder was at the bottom with 70 points.

Who leaves tonight? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results leak ahead of tonight’s show

The result for tonight’s show has since leaked online. However, we won’t be revealing who is in the dance-off or who leaves.

Fans were left “gutted” by the result.

“The correct result, though it’s always pretty tough at this late stage of the series,” one fan tweeted.

“I am gutted,” another said.

“Shame [SPOILER] was voted off,” a third wrote.

Another said they were “gutted” that the celeb leaving tonight fell “at the final hurdle”.

Viewers will see the elimination during tonight’s results show, which will also feature a performance from Kylie Minogue.

