Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin have faced huge backlash from Strictly viewers. However, fans are not having it!

On Saturday night (December 13), Amber and Nikita performed twice. For their tango to Higher by Michael Bublé, they received a score of 37. Meanwhile, for their couple’s choice to Fly To The Moon by RAYE, the judges gave them a perfect score of 40.

On the leaderboard, they placed second, behind Carlos Gu and Karen Carney.

Nikita and Amber received a perfect score of 40 for their couple’s choice (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin addresses Amber Davies ‘hate’

Following a successful second dance, the show took a slight turn when Nikita addressed the negative comments written about his dance partner over the past week while speaking to host Claudia Winkleman in the Clauditorium.

When asked why she deserved a place in this year’s final, Nikita told Amber: “You have had so much hate every single day from the moment you joined, you’ve had so much hate this week, and yet, you came every single day into the training room with a big smile, ignoring everybody.

“And just giving me love, giving me a ginger shot as well. But you gave so much love, you always were kind, so caring, you care more about me when I’m supposed to care about you. You care about me every single day, you are such a lovely, kind person.

“And I think sometimes, and I speak to the audience at home, just please be kind because it costs nothing, and you [Amber] don’t deserve none of it. You only deserve love because without you, I wouldn’t be here, and the show wouldn’t be as good as it is.”

Amber fought back her tears, and the pair shared a hug at the end of Nikita’s emotional speech.

Fans have continued to defense Nikita and Amber (Credit: BBC)

‘Go touch some grass’

However, his words seemed to go over many trolls’ heads as the backlash continued.

“Both as fake as each other,” one user wrote on X.

“WHEN will @bbcstrictly learn – we don’t like virtual pros in the competition! It’s unfair for people without training to be kicked out each week because they have a dance-off with a pro! Amber is a fully trained dancer and shouldn’t be allowed on!” another person shared.

“Couldn’t agree more,” a third remarked.

In defense of the couple, viewers rallied around and shared their support.

“Just stop. If you can’t even be constructive, why bother?” one said.

“This disgusts me. You should be ashamed. They are two very talented people! Put your energy into kind comments for your favourites,” another shared.

“Plain nastiness. No need for it,” a third expressed.

“You’re nothing but hateful keyboard warriors. Log off and go touch some grass,” a fourth declared.

On Sunday night (December 14), Amber and Nikita faced the dreaded dance-off alongside Julian Caillon and Balvinder Sopal. However, they were saved by the panel, securing themselves a place in this Saturday’s final.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s Grand Final is at 7pm this Saturday (December 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer