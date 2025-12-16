Strictly star Amber Davies shares ‘loud and clear message’ as she hits back at unfair backlash

Strictly star Amber Davies has a message for her followers after facing horrible comments from viewers.

The former Love Island winner is currently competing on the hit BBC show alongside Nikita Kuzmin. Last weekend, the pair landed in the bottom two for the second week in a row. However, once again, they were saved by the judges.

This Saturday (December 20), the pair will fight to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy. However, ahead of the series finale, Amber has fired back at criticism after viewers declared her and Nikita as “fake”.

Amber and Nikita has reached this year’s final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amber Davies hits back

In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday morning (December 17), Amber posted a snapshot of herself dancing on the show.

The post was accompanied by a firm message, which read: “To the younger women of our future, being ambitious does not mean you’re arrogant, loving yourself does not mean you’re stuck up. Being your own cheerleader is the kindest thing you can do to yourself, talk to yourself the way you would your best friend.”

Amber continued: “Confidence does not mean you’re TOO MUCH. I want this message to be loud and clear. You are enough, exactly how you are, and don’t let anyone dull YOUR SPARKLE.”

She concluded: “I didn’t exactly know what my true purpose was going to be for Strictly, now I know. Whilst my engagement is hot, I feel like this is a very important message.”

Amber responded to her haters on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Nikita defends Amber

Meanwhile, during last Saturday’s (December 13) show, Nikita also slammed Amber’s haters on-air.

When asked why she deserved a place in this year’s final by host Claudia Winkleman, Nikita told Amber: “You have had so much hate every single day from the moment you joined, you’ve had so much hate this week, and yet, you came every single day into the training room with a big smile, ignoring everybody.

“And just giving me love, giving me a ginger shot as well. But you gave so much love, you always were kind, so caring, you care more about me when I’m supposed to care about you. You care about me every single day, you are such a lovely, kind person.

“And I think sometimes, and I speak to the audience at home, just please be kind because it costs nothing, and you [Amber] don’t deserve none of it. You only deserve love because without you, I wouldn’t be here, and the show wouldn’t be as good as it is.”

Nikita and Amber faced the dreaded dance-off alongside Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon after placing second on the leaderboard.

Read more: Bookies pick their Glitterball winner as Strictly star ‘surges back into favouritism’ in latest odds

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s Grand Final is at 7pm this Saturday (December 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

So who do you think will win Strictly Come Dancing? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.