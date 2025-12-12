Joe Sugg sends fans wild as he teases ‘secret’ new show with Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been together for seven years after meeting on the show.

Earlier this year, Joe and Dianne announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together. And they have been giving fans insights to the journey – even showing the baby’s nursery a few days ago.

But now, it looks like that’s not the only exciting venture, Joe has also announced they are currently working on a new show. And fans have been sent wild trying to work out what it will be.

Joe has revealed exciting news (Credit: YouTube)

Joe Sugg teases new show

This entire month Joe Sugg is taking part in ‘Vlogmas’, a term used to describe when content creators post a vlog for every day as Christmas approaches.

But while it’s usually just snippets of his life with Dianne, last night’s vlog teased something even bigger – a new show surrounding him and Dianne.

Speaking to the camera, the 34-year-old said:”Just finished meeting number one of the day. A very, very exciting meeting. All I am going to say is that is for – and brace yourselves – a new show. Involving myself. And Dianne.”

However, that wasn’t all he was actually going to say, as he revealed a little bit more about the details later in the vlog.

He told viewers: “I have just been going through the itinerary for the show. I don’t want to keep it all a secret. But the one thing I do have here, which I had to do a double take at.

“It says, in brackets and capital letters, ‘Only Joe enters the mine close brackets’. It sounds terrifying because I am claustrophobic.”

So, while Joe didn’t give away what the new show involves, it definitely got fans excited.

Joe and Dianne announced their pregnancy earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What is Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell new show about?

While they met on the hit TV show Strictly, the couple haven’t actually been on their own show together.

Five years ago, in 2020, the couple were supposed to go on a UK tour together. The tour was called, ‘The Joe and Dianne Show’ and was scheduled to take place during March and April in 2020.

They had explained that there would be a mix of comedy, chats, and of course some dancing! But unfortunately, it never got to happen. The Covid-19 pandemic happened, so Joe and Dianne were forced to postpone. However, a year later, the show was cancelled completely.

So, while we don’t have any more information on the Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell show just yet, fans have been speculating if it will be similar to that – or if we could more of a behind-the-scenes look.

One fan penned on X: “Joe and Dianne are doing a new show together!! I wonder if it’s a dance show like how their 2020 tour was meant to be. Or if it is something very different!”

Another added: “No way. Joe and Dianne show 2.0.”

“Say what? A new show for Joe and Dianne? Hell yeah. This is exciting” a third wrote.

An excited fan commented on the vlog: “Excited about the new show with Dianne. I can’t wait to hear more about it.”

“Oh I can’t wait to hear about the show. Will we get to see baby Sugg, I wonder?” another asked.

Hopefully they give us more information soon because it sounds amazing!”

Read more: Dad-to-be Joe Sugg’s heartbreaking confession about condition that took over his life: ‘I was so scared’

What do you think of Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell working on a new show together? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!