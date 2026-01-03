Disc Jockey was revealed as Alex Jones tonight (January 3), making her the first celebrity to be voted off The Masked Singer 2026.

Saturday night’s episode introduced five brand-new characters to the competition — Can of Worms, Gargoyle, Moth, Sloth, and Disc Jockey — as the latest series got into full swing.

However, after the studio audience cast their votes, it was bad news for Disc Jockey and Gargoyle, who found themselves in the bottom two.

With their fate hanging in the balance, the judges had the final say, and it was Maya Jama who delivered the verdict, saving Gargoyle and sending Disc Jockey home.

During tonight’s show, Alex Jones was unveiled as Disc Jockey (Credit: ITV)

Disc Jockey on The Masked Singer

For her one and only performance, Disc Jockey took on Chappell Roan’s chart-topping hit Pink Pony Club.

The panel were left scratching their heads, throwing out guesses that ranged from DJ Annie Mac to Bake Off favourite Mary Berry.

That said, when the mask finally came off, none of the judges had it right. The celebrity behind Disc Jockey was revealed to be The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

The surprise didn’t stop there, as many viewers at home were equally stunned that the Welsh broadcaster was hiding under the costume.

Meanwhile, viewers didn’t guess she was underneath the mask (Credit: ITV)

‘Not surprised nobody got Alex Jones’

Some fans felt the clues didn’t do her any favours. One viewer wrote: “Not surprised nobody got Alex Jones. I swear all the clues on this show are about their mum’s cousin’s cousin who lived in Zimbabwe in 1994 or some bs.”

“Alex Jones sounds REALLY different singing to when she’s talking,” another pointed out.

“Gosh NEVER would’ve guessed her in a million years lol,” a third added.

Others, however, were quick to praise her performance and vocal ability.

“Fair play to Alex Jones. Not even a bad voice. I’d love to know what the panel base their decision on? You’d think it would be based on singing but if that was the case Gargoyle would have gone,” one user wrote on X.

“Alex Jones is not actually a bad singer,” another agreed.

Earlier in the show, chart-topping star Anne-Marie was revealed as Goldfish after appearing in the show’s first-ever band performance. Once she was unveiled, she joined the panel for the rest of the episode.

Following tonight’s episode, six more contestants will perform tomorrow night (January 4).

Read more: Perrie Edwards and Freddie Flintoff join star-studded guest judge line-up for The Masked Singer 2026

The Masked Singer continues tomorrow at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!