The Masked Singer 2026 looks set to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever. As hype for the show builds, ITV have released a trailer that officially unveils our guest judges for the series.

In the trailer, as host Joel Dommett teases “the most unmaskings ever,” a glimpse of the judges reacting to performers can be seen.

The Masked Singer 2026 guest judges

As per usual, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross are there. But that’s not all.

In blink-and-you-miss-it moments, you can also see Little Mix star Perrie Edwards looking agape and presenter Freddie Flintoff holding a pair of tighty-whities. Needless to say, they look like they’re having the time of their lives.

In addition to this, a previous trailer showed last year’s winner and West End star Samatha barks sitting on the panel.

Along with the others, Samantha, Perrie and Freddie will be tasked with unmasking the following characters: Yak, Monkey Business, Toastie, Arctic Fox, Conkers, Teabag, Disc Jockey, Moth, Gargoyle, Sloth, Red Panda, and Can of Worms.

Fans can also look forward to the show’s first-ever live band performance, which is set to feature special guests Emperor Penguin and Goldfish.

‘So excited’

The latest trailer was posted on The Masked Singer’s official Instagram. In the comments, fans were brimming with excitement.

“So excited to see Freddie joining the panel,” one enthused. “Though I always hoped he’d be a contestant. He was such fun singing on A League of Their Own back in the day.”

Another wrote: “YESSSSSSSSSSS The Masked Singer finally returns once again (we need more series I love this show and I would be devastated if it got cancelled.)”

“Can’t wait, absolutely love it, wish it was on longer,” a third said, while a fourth added that it was “one of the few shows we gather as a family to watch.”

And a fifth declared that “it’s almost time to get this party started!”

When does The Masked Singer 2026 start?

Last year’s winner, Samantha Barks, will also be joining the panel (Image: ITV)

We had a little taster with the Boxing Day special, but now it’s time for the main course.

The Masked Singer will return on Saturday, January 3, 2026. As per usual, it will be on ITV1 and ITVX. The premiere episode will begin at 6:30pm and last an hour and a half.

By the end of the episode, two celebrities will be unmasked.

We’re then getting a second helping, with the next episode dropping at the same time the following night.

Like before, two more celebrities will be unmasked in this episode. This means that, by the end of the weekend, a total of four celebrities will be uncovered.

