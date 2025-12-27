The Masked Singer Christmas special viewers branded Dermot O’Leary the ‘easiest’ celebrity guess ‘ever’ during last night’s festive sepcial (Friday, December 26).

The Christmas special, saw Dermot unmasked as Mistletoe, alongside three other famous faces.

Mistletoe won (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Masked Singer Christmas special?

Last night’s festive special saw four new celebs take to the stage, hidden in Christmas-themed costumes to perform for the judges and the audience.

Amongst the characters were Mistletoe, Goose-a-Laying, Figgy Pudding, and Santa’s Sack.

Goose-A-Laying was the first celebrity to be unmasked after performing I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by the Jackson 5. The celebrity under the mask was revealed to be actor Maureen Lipman!

Santa’s Sack was next up to be unmasked. After performing Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry, it was revealed that it was actor Floella Benjamin under the mask!

Dermot was behind the mask (Credit: ITV)

Winner revealed

The final two saw Figgy Pudding go up against Mistletoe, where it was announced that Mistletoe had won.

Figgyy Pudding was then unmasked to be revealed to be BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills.

Last to be unmasked was Mistletoe, who Joel Dommett accidentally revealed after a slip-up that left the judges in stitches.

Thankfully, they’d already guessed the identity of the Christmas character, who turned out to be none other than This Morning host Dermot O’Leary!

Dermot was unveiled (Credit: ITV)

Fans brand Mistletoe ‘easiest’ guess ever

However, if ITV were expecting viewers to be left baffled by Mistletoe’s true identity, they’ll have been very disappointed.

Fans were convinced they knew the identity of the festive character immediately after they’d opened their mouth.

“Mistletoe is definitely Dermot O’Leary!” one fan tweeted.

“I will eat my hat if Mistletoe isn’t Dermot O’Leary, I literally said after he sang the first sentence,” another said.

“Mistletoe is 100% Dermot O’Leary, right?” a third wrote.

“Dermot O Leary might as well just unmask now, he’s basically speaking,” another said.

“Dermot was the easiest voice to guess ever!!!” a fifth said after the reveal.

“The easiest ever singer!!!!! Dermot!” another wrote.

The Masked Singer Christmas special is available to stream on ITVX now.

