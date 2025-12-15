Brand new Masked Singer characters revealed in first look at Christmas Special

The Masked Singer is unwrapping another Christmas Special this Boxing Day, with four brand new festive characters set to take over the stage.

ITV has confirmed the hit singing show is back for the holidays, and the costumes have now been revealed ahead of the one-off episode. As expected, all four masks lean heavily into the Christmas theme – and none of them have appeared on the show before.

Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will return to the judging panel, once again tasked with working out who is hiding behind the elaborate outfits. But with the clues kept firmly under wraps and the disguises more over-the-top than ever, they could be in for a tough time.

From traditional festive favourites to more playful Christmas-inspired creations, the line-up promises plenty of spectacle, big vocals and wild guesses as usual.

So, which characters will be singing for their festive lives this year? Here’s who is taking part in The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2025.

Mistletoe

Pucker up, as Mistletoe is here to bring you lots of Christmas kisses!

The costume comprises of a giant pair of red, glittery lips and massive sprig of mistletoe poking out of the top. The mystery singer behind the mask is also wearing red and white striped tights and a very fetching pair of green boots.

That footwear wouldn’t look amiss on an elf!

But who is behind Mistletoe? The picture doesn’t give much away, unfortunately. We can’t even tell if those are male or female legs!

Goose A-Laying

Goose A-Laying will be bringing the Cute Factor this Christmas. The giant white bird is wearing a very sweet corset and skirt, adorned with holly leaves and pretty blue bows.

She (or he!) has also got a sweet bonnet on her head, all tied up with a giant pink ribbon.

Goose A-Laying looks delighted to be on the stage. Just look at that cheery smile. Rumour has it, she also has a golden egg hidden somewhere in that costume…

Figgy Pudding

We all want some Figgy Pudding, right?! The third character to be revealed for The Masked Singer Christmas Special looks good enough to eat.

Figgy Pudding is packed with sparkling raisins, dripping with cream and has holly berries neatly perched on his or her head. And check out those shoes. They’re mini puddings, too!

We won’t stop until… we know who’s behind the mask.

Santa’s Sack

Finally, Santa’s Sack is the last character to join this year’s line-up. The red velvet sack has a white, faux fur trim and a large green present poking out the top. We assume the gift is hiding the mystery singer’s head?

The person behind Santa’s Sack is also wearing red and white striped pyjama bottoms and green elf shoes. At first glance, it’s a man. But we will have to wait and see!

Guest judges

It’s behind you! This year, you can look forward to seeing three pantomime characters in the Christmas Special, too. Christopher Biggins, Lesley Joseph, Basil Brush and Su Pollard will all be on hand to sprinkle some extra magic.

A show spokesperson said: “Also joining the show will be a host of pantomime icons, Fairy Godmother (Su), the dame (Christopher), Wicked Stepmother (Lesley) and Prince Charming (Basil) who will be spreading Christmas Cheer with clues for the panel… but will these extra presents help our panel decipher who’s hiding behind the mask?”

When is The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2025 on?

The Masked Singer is lining up some festive fun for Boxing Day, so it’s time to crack open the chocolates, top up the mulled wine and get comfy on the sofa.

The Christmas Special will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday December 26, 2025, kicking off at 7.30pm. It’s a bumper edition too, running for a full 90 minutes before wrapping up at 9pm.

And the celebrations don’t stop there. The festive episode is very much a teaser for what’s coming next, as ITV has already confirmed a brand new series of The Masked Singer for 2026.

While an exact start date is still under wraps, the show has traditionally returned in early January in previous years. If history repeats itself, we won’t have long to wait before another batch of outrageous costumes, big voices and wild celebrity guesses lands back on our screens.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special starts at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday December 26, 2025 (Boxing Day).

