The Masked Singer Christmas Special date confirmed as ITV drop new teaser photos of guest judges

The Masked Singer is gearing up to shower us with festive chaos once again – and we’ve had our first look at the 2025 Christmas Special.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan have all stepped into their glitziest gear for the occasion, serving full-on sparkle as they settle in for another round of wild guesses and even wilder costumes.

Joel Dommett is back at the helm, naturally, and he’s clearly taking his Christmas wardrobe very seriously. Silver trousers? Absolutely. A white faux fur jacket? Naturally. He’s basically a walking bauble and we’re very much here for it.

ITV has also lifted the lid on which famous faces will be joining the panel for this one-off festive treat. So if you want to know who’s popping by – and exactly when you can watch it over the Crimbo break – here’s everything you need.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross are back for The Masked Singer Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer Christmas Special first look

The Masked Singer is back and is looking as spangly as ever.

In these first look pictures, Davina and Maya are looking very festive in their Christmas ensembles. Maya is wearing a sexy black dress with tartan jacket, while Davina has opted for a pretty off-the-shoulder red number.

Jonathan is keeping it cool in a gold jacket, white shirt and trousers, while Mo is looking particularly suave in his dickie bow and red velvet jacket.

The Masked Singer’s set has also been given a festive glow-up and a row of brightly-coloured Christmas trees sit behind the judging panel. Check out all those baubles on the desk as well.

Sadly, ITV is yet to reveal exactly what characters the celebrities inside the masks will be this year. Last year’s singers were hiding underneath a Nutcracker costume, a giant Star and Turkey Crown and a Christmas Cracker.

We’ve previously had a Sprout, Partridge in a Pear Tree, Decorations and even a Reindeer to name a few.

Who will we be calling at to “take it off” this year?

Basil Brush and Christopher Biggins will be guest starring in the Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

Who are the guest judges?

ITV’s sneak peek pictures have revealed who the guest judges are on The Masked Singer this Christmas.

In one shot, pantomime favourite Christopher Biggins is all smiles dressed as a dame. The actor is wearing a brightly-coloured patchwork dress, purple tights and a bright red wig that is really giving Annie!

Basil Brush can also be seen sitting in between Jonathan, Maya, Davina and Mo on the panel.

Lesley Joseph is also seen, pulling her best Wicked Witch pose. The Birds of a Feather legend is standing next to Joel on stage, while he clutches a microphone.

Finally, Su Pollard is also among the on-set photos. Dressed as a Christmas fairy in silver DM boots, she has her arms outstretched while brandishing a tinsel-clad wand.

Could this be more panto?!

Su Pollard and Lesley Joseph are also guest judges (Credit: ITV)

What date is The Masked Singer Christmas Special on?

The Masked Singer is sliding straight into our Boxing Day plans this year – so crack open the leftover chocolates and get comfy.

The festive special lands on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday December 26, 2025, kicking off at 7.30pm and running for a generous 90 minutes before wrapping up at 9pm.

And the best part? This glittery one-off is really just the appetiser. A brand new series of The Masked Singer is lined up for 2026. ITV hasn’t pinned down an exact launch date yet, but all signs point to an early January return – so we won’t be waiting long for more masked mayhem.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025.

