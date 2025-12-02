The 1% Club Rollover’s new rule, eye-watering prize money and start date as Lee Mack returns

The 1% Club is stepping things up with a brand new Rollover special – and ITV has finally confirmed the start date.

Fans are getting a whole week of the hit quiz show, with Lee Mack returning to steer the chaos.

But this isn’t business as usual. The rules have been given a little shake-up and, in a tantalising twist, the prize pot could now snowball into a truly life-changing £500,000. Talk about event telly at its finest.

Here’s what you need to know about The 1% Club Rollover, including how it works and when the start date is.

Lee Mack is returning for The 1% Club Rollover – a brand new spin-off (Credit: ITV)

How does The 1% Club Rollover work?

The 1% Club Rollover is a brand new special being brought to fans by ITV this December. The Christmas treat will run over five consecutive nights and is hosted by Lee Mack.

The usual Saturday night quiz show has been supersized and we are totally here for it. But how does it work?

Beginning on a Monday, each night 100 contestants will try their luck to win the show. In a change to the usual format, however, the finalists who answer the 1% question will return the next night to play again.

This means the prize pot can roll over, giving them the chance to double, then triple their winnings – and so on. With this continuing throughout the week, it could be huge for some canny players.

If successful contestants return on 5 consecutive nights, they could end up winning a staggering £500,000!

Sue Murphy, head of Factual Entertainment at ITV, says: “The 1% Club Rollover as event TV is a perfect fit. The series continues to go from strength to strength and has become a must watch in homes across the country on Saturday nights.

“This special Rollover week will really be a primetime event that will have the nation hooked. Five nights of The 1% Club and Lee Mack… What’s not to like?”

What will the questions be?

The 1% Club uses a mixture of common-sense, logic and trick questions. As a result, the shows fans span in age from children to pensioners.

There are maths puzzles, riddles and visual questions, along with word puzzles and logic questions. There are no general knowledge questions. Basically, there is something for everyone.

The questions on The 1% Club Rollover will be no different, meaning the whole family can join in. It doesn’t matter what you got in your GCSEs or A Levels, your success depends on the way your brain works.

The game always begins with the 90% question. This means 90% of 1,000 people surveyed in the UK answered it correctly. It then moves down to 80% and so on.

When it comes to the 1% question, only 10 people out of the 1,000 surveyed will have got it right.

It isn’t all about the questions, though. Lee’s interactions with the audience members really does make the show a fun watch!

The week-long show could see the prize pot roll over to £500,000 (Credit: ITV)

Can I play along at home?

Avid fans of The 1% Club are likely to have already played long with the regular series at home. But if you haven’t, maybe give it a try!

When the show is live on air, you can compete against your family and friends by answering the questions in real-time on your phone or tablet. It’s believed you will also be able to play along with The 1% Club Rollerover.

All you have to do is download the official The 1% Club app. This is available on both Android and iOS devices.

When does The 1% Club Rollerover start?

The 1% Club’s festive Rollover special has officially found its place in ITV’s Christmas line-up – and it’s arriving sooner than you might think.

The first episode lands at 9pm on Monday December 8, 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX, before rolling on across the next four weeknights in the same slot. Each instalment clocks in at a neat one hour, making it the perfect post-dinner treat during party season.

Buzzing? Honestly, same.

The 1% Club Rollover starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday December 6, 2025.

